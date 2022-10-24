Harry Styles first had a fling with Florence Pugh, claims Olivia Wilde's former nanny

Seems like the answer to why did Florence Pugh exactly fall out with her 'Don't Worry Darling' director Olivia Wilde is finally here. According to Page Six, Wilde's former nanny, named Erika Genaro by TMZ and confirmed by sources to Page Six, has alleged that Pugh, in fact, had a fling with Harry Styles before Wilde started dating him.

The former nanny made the claims in a blockbuster interview with the Daily Mail this week, reported Page Six. In a video posted online, Genaro claimed that Wilde's ex-boyfriend Jason Sudeikis told her that "Flo was f-king Harry and she had a boyfriend." Earlier this year, Pugh had split with longtime love Zach Braff.

Wilde and Sudeikis released a joint statement to slam the nanny following her tell-all. "As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly," the former couple told Page Six. They continued, "Her now 18-month-long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex. We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone."

It had been previously revealed by Page Six that it was during filming that Pugh fell out with Wilde as multiple sources told that she was unhappy that Wilde, her director on 'Don't Worry Darling', and Styles, her co-star, hooking up on the Palm Springs set. As per Page Six, Pugh refused to carry out the promo for the movie and then attended a somewhat frosty premiere at the Venice Film Festival last month. Although Wilde has continued to sing Pugh's praises, Pugh has so far stayed silent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)