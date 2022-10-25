Left Menu

Kannada short film 'Madhyantara' chosen for IFFI

The details in the film are the ones that Shenoy observed over a period of time during his association with the movies in the last two decades, a release here said.Shenoy, a native of Dakshina Kannada region who now lives in Delhi, has worked as a cinematographer, producer and director.

'Madhyantara,' a Kannada short film written and directed by Basti Dinesh Shenoy, has been selected for the non-feature section of this year's International Film Festival of India (IFFI) to be held in Goa from November 20 to 28.

The movie is one of the 20 films selected under the non-feature and short films category that will be part of the Indian panorama at the festival.

'Madhyantara' is about the process of film-making. The details in the film are the ones that Shenoy observed over a period of time during his association with the movies in the last two decades, a release here said.

Shenoy, a native of Dakshina Kannada region who now lives in Delhi, has worked as a cinematographer, producer and director. Sunil Borkar has handled the camera, while Shashidhar Adapa has done the production design. Suresh Urs has edited the film and the music is composed by Sidhant Mathur.

''The USP of this short film is that it has been shot in celluloid with a 16 mm camera. This is partially a crowd-funded project,'' Shenoy said in the release.

