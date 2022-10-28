Left Menu

Nithya Menen leaves fans confused by posting pic of positive pregnancy test on social media

Actor Nithya Menen left netizens confused after sharing a picture of a pacifier and a positive pregnancy test kit on Instagram. Actor Parvathy also shared the same picture.

Actor Nithya Menen, on Friday, left her fans confused after sharing a picture of a pacifier and a positive pregnancy test kit on Instagram. "And, the Wonder Begins," she captioned the post, adding a pregnant woman emoji.

As soon as Nithya dropped the post, netizens chimed in the comment section and expressed their views. Many even congratulated the 'Ok Kanmani' star. "Whaaat? Congratulations Nithya," a social media user commented.

"Are you married?" another one wrote. "Is it true?" a fan commented.

It was only when other actors including Parvathy, Padmapriya, Archana Padmini, Sayanora Philip and Amrutha Subash shared the same photo of a pregnancy test, that it finally dawned on many that the social media posts were shared to promote an upcoming Malayalam movie. At this moment there is not much information about the said project. At this moment there is not much information about the said project.

Parvathy was last seen in Mammootty's Puzhu, which is currently streaming on SonyLIV. The actress has Chiyaan Vikram's Thangalaan, Her and Ullozhukku 2022 in her kitty. Nithya was last seen in Thiruchitrambalam. Starring Dhanush in the lead role, it became one of the biggest hits of Tamil cinema this year. (ANI)

