Kuruluş: Osman Season 4 Episode 5 (103): Osman dares Emperor to test his ‘brilliance’

Kuruluş: Osman Season 4 Episode 5 is the upcoming chapter to be released on November 2, 2022, on ATV. Overall, the upcoming episode would be the 103rd episode of the series. Kuruluş: Osman Season 4 begins with the struggle of Osman. The whole season will show his journey.

The main story follows the life of Osman I, the founder of the Ottoman Empire. It focuses on Osman Ghazi's internal and external struggles and how he established and controlled the Ottoman Empire. The story also shows Osman's struggles against Byzantium and the Mongol Ilkhanate and how he was able to secure independence against the Sultanate of Rum to establish a sovereign state that would stand up to the Byzantine and Mongol Empires and would honor the Turks.

The character of Osman faces many enemies and traitors in his quest and the show illustrates how he was able to overcome these obstacles and fulfill his mission with the help of his loyal companions, family and friends.

In the previous season, Osman Bey deals with his old enemy TekfurAya Nikola. Now in Kurulus: Osman Season 4's latest chapter, viewers finds Bey dealing with Emperor Andronikos in exchange for saving his life. Osman Bey betrayed his daughter Ofelia, and he begged Emperor Andronikos to bring Olof to his territory to punish her.

But the Emperor becomes angry. He said that he respects their friendship but Ofelia is their common enemy. But Osman Bey cornered him by saying, "I hold the land in my hands! Ofelia is also my enemy. Olof, though, is not a friend of mine."

The trailer for Kuruluş: Osman Season 4 Episode 5 is out in Urdu. As per Otakukart, in the trailer, Emperor Andronikos asked, "Are you that big? Only big states treat each other like way. In response, Osman Bey answered, "If you say now… I am just as big as you deserve your life! I am just as big as Attila, who invaded your state if you must know. We'll be here to experience the future. We'll find out who's the best! We are not one in a thousand; we are more! If you choose, you can refuse to acknowledge and put my brilliance to the test".

The series broke several viewership records in many countries after the release of the debut season. Fans throughout the globe expect the Turkish series to be on Netflix but unfortunately, the streamer doesn't acquire the streaming rights of Kuruluş Osman. Fans can find the series streaming exclusively on HBO Max.

We will keep you updated as soon as we get anything new on the popular Turkish series. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates.

Also Read: Elite Season 7 to feature some new faces, plus Omar Ayuso's return