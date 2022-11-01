Migos rapper Takeoff shot dead in Houston at 28

Rapper Takeoff, a member of the hip-hop trio band Migos, was shot and killed in Houston, at the age of 28. According to Variety, a representative for the city's police department has confirmed his death. On Tuesday around 2:30 a.m., the rapper was shot and killed at a bowling alley in downtown Houston where he and Quavo, his uncle and another Migos band member, were playing dice.

As per the reports of Variety, Police informed KPRC Houston that there was a gathering of 40 to 50 people there when the shooting happened. and a man with a head or neck gunshot wound. Quavo was uninjured, while Takeoff was pronounced dead at the scene. After being shot, two more victims were brought to the hospital. In 1994, Kirshnik Khari Ball, often known as Takeoff, was born in Lawrenceville, Georgia. He started rapping in 2008 alongside Quavo (Quavious Keyate Marshall) and his cousin Offset (Kiari Kendrell Cephus), and in 2011 the group released their debut mixtape under the name Migos, titled "Juug Season."

In 2013, their breakthrough single, 'Versace,' propelled them to rap prominence and earned them a Drake remix. With over 20 platinum and gold singles and albums certified by the RIAA, including their Hot 100 No. 1 smash 'Bad and Boujee,' Migos has since grown to become one of the most popular hip-hop acts in recent years and one of the most successful rap groups of all time. 'Stir Fry,' 'MotorSport' with Cardi B, and 'Walk It Talk It' with Drake are some of Migos' previous Top 10 successes. According to Variety, although there was no formal announcement of the group's breakup, Offset has been working independently while Takeoff and Quavo had been collaborating as a duet in recent years. 'Built for Infinity Links' was released last month, a duo record by the two.

'The Last Rocket,' the sole solo album released by Takeoff in 2018, opened at No. 4 on the Billboard 200. (ANI)

