Left Menu

Imagine Dragons coming to India, read to know details

Imagine Dragons, band behind hit songs such as Believer and Demons, is coming to India soon.

ANI | Updated: 03-11-2022 10:20 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 10:20 IST
Imagine Dragons coming to India, read to know details
Imagine Dragons (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Get ready to witness a live performance by renowned international music band Imagine Dragons and that too in India. Imagine Dragons will headline the inaugural edition of the music festival Lollapalooza India, Variety reported.

The international music festival will be held at Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Racecourse from January 28 to January 29, 2022. Global acts performing during the event also include The Strokes, American classic rock band Greta Van Fleet, electronic dance music's Diplo and Zhu, Indo-Canadian Punjabi music and rap-star AP Dhillon, and dream-pop artists Cigarettes After Sex.

The lineup also features a mix of Indian and international acts including Prateek Kuhad, Divine, Japanese Breakfast, Madeon, Alec Benjamin, Jackson Wang, Chelsea Cutler, The Wombats, Imanbek, Kasablanca, Apashe, Raveena, The Yellow Diary, Bloodywood, Sandunes, Aswekeepsearching, The F16s, Kayan, Tejas, House of Hashbass, Madboy/Mink, T.ill APES, Kumail, Kavya, Mali, Tanmaya Bhatnagar, Easy Wanderlings, Abhi Meer, Bombay Brass, Parimal Shais, Siri, Tracy De Sa and Aadya. 40 acts are expected to be performed to an audience of nearly 60,000 people in Mumbai. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Blue whales found to swallow 10 million microplastic pieces daily and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
MP: Lioness give birth to 3 cubs in Gwalior zoo

MP: Lioness give birth to 3 cubs in Gwalior zoo

India
3
Oldest star clusters in universe revealed

Oldest star clusters in universe revealed

 Canada
4
Health News Roundup: Shanghai Disney visitors told to stay home after COVID case, Foxconn ups bonuses; In Africa's monkeypox outbreak, sickness and death go undetected and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai Disney visitors told to stay home after COVID ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022