Imagine Dragons coming to India, read to know details

Get ready to witness a live performance by renowned international music band Imagine Dragons and that too in India. Imagine Dragons will headline the inaugural edition of the music festival Lollapalooza India, Variety reported.

The international music festival will be held at Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Racecourse from January 28 to January 29, 2022. Global acts performing during the event also include The Strokes, American classic rock band Greta Van Fleet, electronic dance music's Diplo and Zhu, Indo-Canadian Punjabi music and rap-star AP Dhillon, and dream-pop artists Cigarettes After Sex.

The lineup also features a mix of Indian and international acts including Prateek Kuhad, Divine, Japanese Breakfast, Madeon, Alec Benjamin, Jackson Wang, Chelsea Cutler, The Wombats, Imanbek, Kasablanca, Apashe, Raveena, The Yellow Diary, Bloodywood, Sandunes, Aswekeepsearching, The F16s, Kayan, Tejas, House of Hashbass, Madboy/Mink, T.ill APES, Kumail, Kavya, Mali, Tanmaya Bhatnagar, Easy Wanderlings, Abhi Meer, Bombay Brass, Parimal Shais, Siri, Tracy De Sa and Aadya. 40 acts are expected to be performed to an audience of nearly 60,000 people in Mumbai. (ANI)

