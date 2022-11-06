Left Menu

Actor-politician Hemal Malini to perform 'Maharaas' in Mathura

Though it is hurculian task, yet I have made every effort for the development of Mathura.

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 06-11-2022 21:41 IST
Film actor-politician Hema Malini will present a 'Maharaas' performance in Jawahar Bag on November 8, she said on Sunday.

''UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in spite of his engagement in Himachal Pradesh elections, has virtually consented to be present on the occassion,'' the 74-year-old MP from Mathura told to reporters in Vrindavan.

She expressed her commitment to perform the spiritual dance at Vishram Ghat on the bank of river Yamuna in future to attract international tourists. ''Though it is hurculian task, yet I have made every effort for the development of Mathura. I consider myself lucky for getting a chance to develop the land of Radha Rani and Krishna,'' she added.

