One Punch Man Season 3 may get a September 2023 release window

One Punch Man crews are busy creating Season 3. The third season was announced long ago. After several production-related snafus, the official website for the One-Punch Man TV anime confirmed in August that One Punch Man Season 3 is in production. Now fans are clamoring for its release date to watch a great much awaited One Punch Man Season 3. Here are all the updates we know so far.

Alongside the website also revealed a teaser visual of Saitama and Garou drawn by season one and two character designer Chikashi Kubota. And a few days after creator ONE commented he is enthusiastic about the anime series. And the webcomic creator shared the visuals of their celebration after the season's announcement. The images show Saitama casually strolling through a wall in that trademark ONE style.

One Punch Man Season 3 Release Date

While assuming the release date for OPM Season 3, we could expect the show to be released sometime in September 2023. The guess is based season's work records. The debut season of the anime series was announced way back in March 2015 and aired from October 2015 to July 2016. In the same year, One Punch Man Season 2 was announced and premiered on April 2019 to July 2019. One Punch Man Season 3 was announced officially on August 17, 2022.

Therefore One Punch Man Season 3 is expected to take a good amount of time as the previous season. There was a gap of around four years between the first and second seasons. So, 2023 could be a perfect guess in terms of the third outing.

One Punch Man Season 3 storyline

The first two seasons of One Punch Man completed the first 23 volumes of the manga, and so only a handful of manga chapters are left to be adapted. It tells the story of Saitama, a superhero who can defeat any opponent with a single punch but gets bored from a lack of challenge. One wrote the original webcomic manga version in early 2009.

The story for the Japanese anime, One Punch Man Season 3 will mainly focus on the life of Saitama and it also is expected to see Heroes Association organizing against their monster counterparts and invading the villains' HQ.

According to some sources, One Punch Man Season 3 will be filled with action-packed episodes. Fans will also see some fighting scenes and as well as some humorous plot in the story. There could be one-to-one fights involving S-Class heroes like Zombieman, Atomic Samurai and Flashy Flash taking on some strange and wonderful creatures from the Monsters Association.

The leader of the Monsters Association, Orochi, will also make his entry in One Punch Man Season 3. If the series adapts the entire Monsters Association arc, it will feature many fights, including Garou vs Bang and Garou vs Saitama.

We will keep eye on One Punch Man Season 3 and track its development and update you accordingly.

