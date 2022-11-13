Left Menu

'Black Panther' sequel debuts with $330 million at global theaters

Marvel Studios adventure "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" sold $330 million in tickets worldwide over its opening weekend and set a box office record for November in the United States and Canada, according to estimates from distributor Walt Disney Co on Sunday. Outside the domestic market, "Wakanda Forever" pulled in $150 million from Wednesday through Sunday.

Reuters | Updated: 13-11-2022 22:20 IST | Created: 13-11-2022 22:20 IST
'Black Panther' sequel debuts with $330 million at global theaters

Marvel Studios adventure "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" sold $330 million in tickets worldwide over its opening weekend and set a box office record for November in the United States and Canada, according to estimates from distributor Walt Disney Co on Sunday. The sequel to 2018 Oscar-nominated blockbuster "Black Panther" racked up roughly $180 million at domestic theaters Thursday night through Sunday, the highest total ever for a film opening in November.

The previous November record-holder, 2013 film "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire," opened with $158.1 million domestically. Outside the domestic market, "Wakanda Forever" pulled in $150 million from Wednesday through Sunday. The movie was the top-grossing film for the weekend in all markets, Disney said.

Marvel had to rework the movie after star Chadwick Boseman died of cancer in 2020 just before filming was supposed to begin. Boseman had played King T'Challa, the beloved leader of the fictional Wakanda, in the original "Black Panther" movie.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China shortens quarantines as it eases some of its COVID rules; German health minister warns of winter COVID wave as states plan easing and more

Health News Roundup: China shortens quarantines as it eases some of its COVI...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syria; China shortens quarantines as it eases some of its COVID rules and more

Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syr...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Magnussen's stunning pole is soup for Steiner; NBA-Miami Heat arena to drop FTX name after bankruptcy filing and more

Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Magnussen's stunning pole is soup for Stei...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds at Florida launchpad; COP27: Israel harnessing DNA of bygone wild crops to enhance food supply and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022