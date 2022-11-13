'Black Panther' sequel debuts with $330 million at global theaters
Marvel Studios adventure "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" sold $330 million in tickets worldwide over its opening weekend and set a box office record for November in the United States and Canada, according to estimates from distributor Walt Disney Co on Sunday. Outside the domestic market, "Wakanda Forever" pulled in $150 million from Wednesday through Sunday.
Marvel Studios adventure "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" sold $330 million in tickets worldwide over its opening weekend and set a box office record for November in the United States and Canada, according to estimates from distributor Walt Disney Co on Sunday. The sequel to 2018 Oscar-nominated blockbuster "Black Panther" racked up roughly $180 million at domestic theaters Thursday night through Sunday, the highest total ever for a film opening in November.
The previous November record-holder, 2013 film "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire," opened with $158.1 million domestically. Outside the domestic market, "Wakanda Forever" pulled in $150 million from Wednesday through Sunday. The movie was the top-grossing film for the weekend in all markets, Disney said.
Marvel had to rework the movie after star Chadwick Boseman died of cancer in 2020 just before filming was supposed to begin. Boseman had played King T'Challa, the beloved leader of the fictional Wakanda, in the original "Black Panther" movie.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Women lead Wakanda through turmoil in 'Black Panther' sequel
Entertainment News Roundup: Women lead Wakanda through turmoil in 'Black Panther' sequel; 'The Crown' controversial season five gets mixed reviews from critics and more
Dominique Thorne reveals her Ironheart suit in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' weighed over 50 pounds
Shuri and I share parallel of emotions in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever': Letitia Wright