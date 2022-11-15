Left Menu

Ghattamaneni Krishna Funeral: Allu Arjun, Vijay Devarakonda among others condole with Mahesh Babu

The funeral of legendary Telugu actor Ghattamaneni Krishna was held at his residence in Hyderabad. Son Mahesh Babu grieved while numerous celebrities from Tollywood came to pay their condolences.

ANI | Updated: 15-11-2022 19:02 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 19:02 IST
Ghattamaneni Krishna Funeral: Allu Arjun, Vijay Devarakonda among others condole with Mahesh Babu
Tollywood actor Ghattamaneni Krishna (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran Telugu actor Ghattamaneni Krishna's funeral was held in Nanakramguda in Hyderabad with a number of family members and celebrities from all over Tollywood coming over to pay their last respects. In a video that surfaced on YouTube, a visibly grieved Mahesh Babu, actor and son of Krishna, is seen mourning while being surrounded by a number of his near and dear ones, including several of his star colleagues from the film industry.

Legendary actor Chiranjeevi was among the earliest to attend the funeral. The 'Acharya' actor looked extremely sorrowful, as he offered a garland to the mortal remains of Krishna Garu. 'Arjun Reddy' actor Vijay Devarakonda came and paid his sincere condolences. He was seen offering flowers to late Krishna Garu's mortal remains.

He was also seen consoling several other mourners at the funeral. A visibly heartbroken Mohan Babu couldn't hold back his tears upon reaching Krishna Garu's mortal remains. He went on to give a hug to Mahesh Babu and console him. The Padma Shri awardee is known for films like 'Sri Ramulayya' and 'Khaidi No. 786'.

'Pushpa: The Rise' actor Allu Arjun was also spotted at the funeral, dressed all in white and shaking hands with several of his colleagues and dignitaries present there. 'RRR' fame actors Ram Charan and Jr. NTR were also present at the funeral.

Ram Charan was seen consoling the late veteran's son and sharing words of comfort with him while sitting beside him. Jr. NTR, dressed in a solemn blue kurta, came to the funeral with a heavy heart and met with many of the deceased actor's family members.

Other actors whose presence was noted at the event included Rana Daggubati, Prabhas, D Suresh Babu and Naga Chaitanya. The 'Alluri Seetarama Raju' actor passed away in Hyderabad in the early hours of Tuesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through space

NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through sp...

 Global
2
OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

Global
3
Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory virus season?

Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory viru...

 United States
4
FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022