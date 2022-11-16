Left Menu

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wishes 'love of her life' Aaradhya on her birthday

Actor Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai daughter Aaradhya turned 11 today. Aishwarya Rai dropped a cute picture along with a special birthday wish for Aaradhya.

ANI | Updated: 16-11-2022 09:27 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 09:27 IST
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wishes 'love of her life' Aaradhya on her birthday
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with Aaradhya (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dropped a special birthday wish for her daughter Aaradhya, who turns 11 today. Taking to her Instagram handle, the 'Devdas' actor shared an adorable picture of herself with her daughter.

In the picture, the 'Ponniyin Selvan: I' actor was seen planting a kiss at Aaradhya. Alongside the picture, she penned a sweet note. Aishwarya wrote, "MY LOVE... MY LIFE... I LOVE YOU, MY AARADHYA."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ck_h4ldKZGM/ Aishwarya and Aardhya give us major mother-daughter goals. The actor is most stylish and a doting mother and there is no doubt as her Instagram is full of her daughter's pictures from many occasions. Be it a family get-together, a red carpet event or even a film shoot, she loves being accompanied by Aaradhya.

Aaradhya turned 11 today. Abhishek and Aishwarya got married on April 20, 2007, in an intimate wedding ceremony at one of Amitabh Bachchan's bungalows- Prateeksha. The duo who has shared screen space in movies like 'Guru', 'Dhoom 2' and more, welcomed their first child Aaradhya on November 16 in 2011.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aishwarya was recently seen in south director Mani Ratnam's magnum opus period drama film 'Ponniyin Selvan - 1' which gathered massive responses from the audience. She will be next seen in an upcoming action film 'Jailer' alongside Rajinikanth, Ramya Krishnan, Priyanka Arul Mohan, and Shiva Rajkumar. The official release date of the film is still awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

