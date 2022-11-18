U.S. senator plans Ticketmaster hearing this year

Congress plans to hold a hearing on Ticketmaster, prompted by problems with Taylor Swift ticket sales this week and long-running issues like hidden fees, a key senator said on Friday. Senator Amy Klobuchar, chair of the Senate antitrust panel, did not give a date for the hearing but said it would be this year.

Ticketmaster has been sharply criticized for mishandling ticket sales for Swift's 2023 tour, her first in five years. In the "presale" round on Tuesday, many fans faced site outages and long wait times as over 2 million tickets were sold.

