Black Clover Chapter 345 spoilers: Asta may join Ryuzen Seven to fight against five-headed dragon

Author Yuki Tabata presented an eventful chapter of Black Clover manga and kept fans waiting for the next issue, Black Clover Chapter 345. In the last few chapters, fans learned about the Land of the Sun, Yami's birthplace, and his sister Ichika. Asta is under training. Fans are waiting to see Asta use his Perfect Zetten at its end during his training fights in Chapter 345.

The release of the Japanese manga Black Clover Chapter 345 will follow the same schedule which is every Sunday of the week. Chapter 344 features the ending of Asta's training with other members of the Ryuzen Seven.

Black Clover Chapter 345 will continue with Asta's training session. As the last chapter introduces the other members of the Ryuzen Seven, the author will likely continue Chapter 345 by providing more details about the members. Additionally, fans could also see Asta's ability to use his Perfect Zetten.

Black Clover Chapter 345 may also focus on Asta joining Ryuzen Seven to fight against Sister Lily's group and the five-headed dragon.

The spoilers for Black Clover Chapter 345 will come in the same week of the release. Fans can also follow the raw scans, which usually come out one to two days before the official issue of any manga chapter. But we would advise all fans to read the Black Clover manga after its release on official platforms.

We will get back with the Black Clover Chapter 342 spoilers and raw scans as soon as it comes. You can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and Manga Plus apps and websites.

Black Clover chapter 345 will be officially released on Sunday, December 4 at 12 AM JST. You can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and Manga Plus apps and websites. Here's the list of Black Clover chapter 343 timings and release dates in different places around the planet.

Pacific Summer Time: 08:00, (December 4)

Middle Summer Time: 10:00, (December 4)

Eastern Summer Time: 11 AM, (December 4)

UK Summer Time: 16:00, (December 4)

Central European Summer Time: 17:00, (December 4)

Indian Standard Time: 20:30, (December 4)

Philippines Time: 11:00, (December 4)

Australian Central Summer Time: 00:30, (December 5)

