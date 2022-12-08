Left Menu

Celine Dion reveals she has rare neurological disorder, postpones shows

Canadian singer Celine Dion said she has been diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder called Stiff-Person Syndrome that causes muscle spasms and has led her to postpone some European shows. The 54-year-old posted a video to Instagram on Thursday revealing the diagnosis and explaining that her "Courage World Tour" has been rescheduled from spring 2023 to 2024.

Reuters | Updated: 08-12-2022 23:26 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 23:26 IST
Celine Dion reveals she has rare neurological disorder, postpones shows

Canadian singer Celine Dion said she has been diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder called Stiff-Person Syndrome that causes muscle spasms and has led her to postpone some European shows.

The 54-year-old posted a video to Instagram on Thursday revealing the diagnosis and explaining that her "Courage World Tour" has been rescheduled from spring 2023 to 2024. Stiff-Person Syndrome causes muscle rigidity and increased sensitivity to sound, touch and emotional stimuli that can catalyze muscle spasms.

Dion's muscle spasms led her to postpone her Las Vegas residency in October 2021. However, the star hasn't publicly shared a diagnosis until now. "While we're still learning about this rare condition, we now know this is what's been causing all of the spasms that I've been having," she said. "Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I'm used to."

The "My Heart Will Go On" singer said that while she misses her fans, her health is her focus right now. "I'm working hard with my sports medicine therapist every day to build back my strength and my ability to perform again," she said. "But I have to admit it's been a struggle."

Thanking her fans for their support, she became emotional. "All I know is singing," the Grammy winner said.

While Dion's spring 2023 shows will be rescheduled for the following year, eight summer 2023 shows have been canceled.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Bezos' space company teams with Lockheed, Boeing for NASA moon lander pitch

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use and more

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
3
Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Britain's LTA fined by ATP for banning Russians, Belarusians; Ice hockey-'Captain Clutch' Poulin named Canada's athlete of the year and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Britain's LTA fined by ATP for banning Russians,...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022