Sulochana Chavan will be remembered for monumental role in promoting culture of Maharashtra: PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief at the death of renowned Marathi Lavani singer Sulochana Chavan on Saturday and said she will be remembered for her monumental role in promoting the culture of Maharashtra, especially Lavani.A Padma Shri recipient, Chavan, 92, died in Mumbai on Saturday due to age-related ailments.Known as Lavani Samradnyi Queen of Lavani, Sulochana Chavan was one of the most well-known singers in this traditional Maharashtrian musical genre closely associated with the folk theatre form Tamasha.
A Padma Shri recipient, Chavan, 92, died in Mumbai on Saturday due to age-related ailments.
Known as 'Lavani Samradnyi' (Queen of Lavani), Sulochana Chavan was one of the most well-known singers in this traditional Maharashtrian musical genre closely associated with the folk theatre form 'Tamasha'. Modi tweeted, ''The coming generations will remember Sulochana Tai Chavan for her monumental role in promoting the culture of Maharashtra, especially Lavani. She was also passionate about music and theatre. Pained by her demise. Condolences to her family and admirers. Om Shanti.''
