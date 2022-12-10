Left Menu

Sulochana Chavan will be remembered for monumental role in promoting culture of Maharashtra: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief at the death of renowned Marathi Lavani singer Sulochana Chavan on Saturday and said she will be remembered for her monumental role in promoting the culture of Maharashtra, especially Lavani.A Padma Shri recipient, Chavan, 92, died in Mumbai on Saturday due to age-related ailments.Known as Lavani Samradnyi Queen of Lavani, Sulochana Chavan was one of the most well-known singers in this traditional Maharashtrian musical genre closely associated with the folk theatre form Tamasha.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2022 18:04 IST | Created: 10-12-2022 17:42 IST
Sulochana Chavan will be remembered for monumental role in promoting culture of Maharashtra: PM
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief at the death of renowned Marathi Lavani singer Sulochana Chavan on Saturday and said she will be remembered for her monumental role in promoting the culture of Maharashtra, especially Lavani.

A Padma Shri recipient, Chavan, 92, died in Mumbai on Saturday due to age-related ailments.

Known as 'Lavani Samradnyi' (Queen of Lavani), Sulochana Chavan was one of the most well-known singers in this traditional Maharashtrian musical genre closely associated with the folk theatre form 'Tamasha'. Modi tweeted, ''The coming generations will remember Sulochana Tai Chavan for her monumental role in promoting the culture of Maharashtra, especially Lavani. She was also passionate about music and theatre. Pained by her demise. Condolences to her family and admirers. Om Shanti.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec 9

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec 9

 Global
2
Google's new camera update for Pixel 7 Pro gives more control over macro mode

Google's new camera update for Pixel 7 Pro gives more control over macro mod...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months; Patient selection for AstraZeneca, Daiichi breast cancer drug needs improvement, experts say and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kid...

 Global
4
FAO, UNICEF and WFP urge to address food crisis in West and Central Africa

FAO, UNICEF and WFP urge to address food crisis in West and Central Africa

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022