House of the Dragon star Steve Toussaint opens up about his role Lord Corlys Velaryon in Season 2

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 13-12-2022 19:14 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 19:13 IST
House of the Dragon star, Steve Toussaint provides a glimpse of Lord Corlys Velaryon’s mindset. Image Credit: HBO / House of the Dragon
Based on George R.R. Martin's 'Fire & Blood', the drama, 'House of the Dragon' successfully keep viewers in front of their television through its 10 episodes. The series premiere was watched by over 10 million viewers across the linear channels and HBO Max on the first day, the biggest in HBO's history. HBO renewed the series for a second season, five days after its premiere.

House of the Dragon star, Steve Toussaint provides a glimpse of Lord Corlys Velaryon's mindset. In an interview with Extra, Toussaint reveals actual feelings of Corlys for Rhaenyra.

As for House of the Dragon Season 2, Toussaint admitted that he has not seen the script. He said, "I haven't actually seen any scripts yet. I've been told some good stuff's gonna happen." But he shared where his character will stand in the House of the Dragon Season 2.

"I think pretty much, as is indicated at the end of this last season, is the fact that he decided whatever I may think about Rhaenyra personally, that she is the rightful heir to the throne. The land grab the Hightowers have done is treacherous, and they need to be made to pay for that. Plus… the fact is my grandson has been killed. Even though we know he's not my grandson, but he's my grandson. So, I think that's kind of where he's at, and that has to be paid for," said the actor.

The prequel series is set about 100 years after the Seven Kingdoms are united by the Targaryen Conquest, nearly 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, and 172 years before the birth of Daenerys Targaryen. The series is created by George R. R. Martin and Ryan Condal for HBO. Condal and Miguel Sapochnik served as the showrunners for the first season.

The latest season finale ends with Princess Rhaenys announcing King Viserys's death and Prince Aegon's usurpation of Dragonstone. Shocked, Rhaenyra suffers a miscarriage. Ser Erryk brings Viserys' crown and Rhaenyra is announced to be a queen Prince Daemon, believes Viserys was murdered, and this is high time for war. Vhagar kills Lucerys and Arrax.

The release date for House of the Dragon is not yet decided. We will keep updating you on House of the Dragon Season 2 as soon as we get anything new. Keep eye on Devdiscourse for more news on fantasy series.

