Left Menu

Emmy-winning co-star of 'The Rockford Files' Stuart Margolin passes away at 82

Two-time Emmy winner, actor Stuart Margolin, profoundly known for his performance as Evelyn 'Angel' Martin in 'The Rockford Files,' has passed away at 82 of natural causes in Staunton on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 14-12-2022 13:57 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 13:57 IST
Emmy-winning co-star of 'The Rockford Files' Stuart Margolin passes away at 82
Stuart Margolin (Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Two-time Emmy winner, actor Stuart Margolin, profoundly known for his performance as Evelyn 'Angel' Martin in 'The Rockford Files,' has passed away at 82 of natural causes in Staunton on Monday. The news of his demise was confirmed by his family members to Variety, a US-based news outlet.

According to Variety, Margolin also starred in Days of Heaven and S.O.B. movies and the television shows M*A*S*H, The Fall Guy, Cannon, Hill Street Blues, and 30 Rock. Margolin's stepson, "Bosch: Legacy" actor Max Martini, posted a touching tribute to the veteran actor on Instagram and described how his immediate family was by his side in his final moments: "The two most profound moments in my life... the birth of my kids and being bedside as my step-father passed this morning. My mother, brother and I holding his hands."

Margolin made his acting debut in the early 1960s, appearing as a guest star on shows like "The Gertrude Berg Show" and "Ensign O'Toole," which both aired in black and white. Before landing a recurring role on "Love, American Style," which he even helmed an episode of in 1973, he went on to make intermittent appearances on shows including "Bewitched," "That Girl," "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," and "The Partridge Family." The growing star, however, got his big break when James Garner cast him opposite him in a recurring role as sidekick Deputy Mitchell on NBC's 1971 series "Nichols."

According to Variety, Margolin and Garner's friendship beyond the screen led to him being offered a part in "The Rockford Files," an NBC series that featured private investigator and former con man Jim Rockford as he solved crimes. In the show, Angel, played by Margolin, is a habitual liar who made friends with Jim while incarcerated. In the 1990s, he appeared in several "Rockford Files" TV movies in a similar capacity.

The multi-hyphenate also served as the director of several TV episodes, including three episodes of "Intelligence" in the early 2000s, seven episodes of "The Love Boat," and two episodes of "Wonder Woman" from 1977. Among Margolin's most recent works are "What the Night Can Do," which he co-wrote and starred in under the direction of her stepson Christopher Martini, and "Home," a short film he voiced and was featured in earlier this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon; Japan's ispace launches world's first commercial moon lander and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
3
Ludhiana man stages attack on himself to expose wife's affair

Ludhiana man stages attack on himself to expose wife's affair

 India
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022