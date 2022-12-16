The Sims 5 updates: Everything we know about Project Rene

The Sims 5 is official! Enough information about Sims 5 is not unveiled yet, EA and Maxis confirmed that are working on a new future of the series that is currently in development under the codename "Project Rene." Life simulation, Social simulation Sims Games of the next generation will see more new and advanced features in the game.

The Sims 5 is the "next generation of Sims game and creative platform", there is adequate time to release Sims 5, maybe sometime in 2025. As the development of Project Rene is in the early stage the creators will slowly reveal interesting points about it. The developers have given a sneak peek at what fans can expect in The Sims 5.

"We chose Project Rene because it's reminiscent of words like renewal, renaissance, [and] rebirth, and it represents our renewed commitment to The Sims," explained Pearson during the original reveal at the Behind the Sims Summit in October. "That's what we're doing, we're ushering in a new future for The Sims, with a new game experience and more."

"This new future requires us to stay true to what The Sims has always been while pushing to evolve how those Sims think and behave, to push tools further when creating and customizing, and to explore innovative ways not only to tell stories but to collaborate on those stories and creations with your closest friends across your favorite devices."

Maxis is presently working hard on the next generation Sims game, Miele said, and some of the things they would be bringing into this new Sims Game, although she didn't term it The Sims 5. "Yes, a lot of fertile ground for The Sims for sure and the idea that we will build on the tools for people to play with life (that's our brand) and the idea for people to be able to play with life together. We had The Sims Online that came out in 2002 which was around 20 years ago. We certainly were ahead of our time," Miele added.

Announcing the Sims 5, Lyndsay Pearson – VP of Franchise Creative for The Sims – confirmed that development had just begun and it would take a "few years" to launch. Lyndsay also assures that the Sims 4 gamers will continuously get ongoing support and new content.

"Today marks the start of our journey over the next few years as we work on this next game and creative platform," she said on October 18, explaining that the team wanted to reveal the project early so Simmers can be "a part of our development journey," said Lyndsay Pearson.

On October 18, 2022, The Sims Project Rene announces The Sims 4 is now free to play. Video game players can download The Sims 4 base game for free. Expansion kits need to buy if they want to add it to the base game. The game is available to play on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One platforms.

Lyndsay Pearson also informed that within the next couple of years they will start sharing updates on Project Rene. "Over the next couple of years, we'll continue sharing updates with all of you on Project Rene. We'll share in-progress work, explorations, sneak-peeks, behind-the-scenes content as well as start to open up Early Access to Project Rene software to small groups over time," says Pearson.

The gaming platforms for The Sims 5 are yet to be revealed but most likely the game will be released on PS5 or Xbox series. Whatever platform is to be chosen for its play, the video game may be played on PC or on mobile.

"No matter who you may want to play with, we want you to be able to play wherever you want," says Pearson.

The Sims 5 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on video games.

