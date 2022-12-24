Entertainment News Roundup: BTS fandom tech firm Weverse reaches beyond K-Pop; H&M confirms it has rights to Justin Bieber merchandise and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

In 'Women Talking,' Mennonite women find voice on sexual assault

The film "Women Talking" follows eight Mennonite women who struggle over how to respond to continual sexual assaults from the men in their insular religious community. Inspired by real-life events that took place at the Manitoba Colony in Bolivia, the drama was brought to life by Canadian writer and director Sarah Polley and is based on the novel of the same name by Miriam Toews.

BTS fandom tech firm Weverse reaches beyond K-Pop

When Jin became the first member of K-Pop supergroup BTS to enlist for South Korea's mandatory military service this month, he had a special message to fans on Weverse, a fan platform app that commands more than 8 million active users. "Now it's curtain call time (I wanted to say this when I go to military service)," said Jin. Devoted fans posted more than 10,000 replies.

H&M confirms it has rights to Justin Bieber merchandise

Swedish clothes retailer H&M said on Thursday it had the rights to sell Justin Bieber merchandise it pulled from stores this week after the popstar said he had not given his approval. "Justin's license holder has confirmed that H&M had the right contracts in place and followed all proper approval procedures for each selected design," H&M wrote in a statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)