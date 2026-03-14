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Andaman and Nicobar Islands Prepare for Disaster with Earthquake and Tsunami Mock Drill

The Directorate of Disaster Management in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands will conduct a mock drill on earthquake and tsunami. Scheduled for Monday, this drill will test disaster communication systems and coordination among agencies. Emergency sirens will sound, with public cooperation essential for its success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srivijayapuram | Updated: 14-03-2026 12:32 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 12:32 IST
Andaman and Nicobar Islands Prepare for Disaster with Earthquake and Tsunami Mock Drill
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  • India

The Directorate of Disaster Management in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands is set to conduct a comprehensive mock drill simulating earthquake and tsunami scenarios on Monday, officials announced.

The exercise, which will run from 9:30 am to 11:30 am, involves coordination with multiple agencies including the Andaman and Nicobar Command, the National Disaster Response Force, and the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services.

Officials emphasized that the drill aims to evaluate the efficiency of disaster communication systems and inter-agency collaboration. During the simulation, emergency sirens will alert specific locations, while routine activities will proceed unobstructed. Authorities urge public cooperation for the drill's success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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