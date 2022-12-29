One Piece Chapter 1071 spoilers reveal new characters & fights

One Piece Chapter 1071 is releasing on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at 12 am JST, after the break. The upcoming chapter will solve the multiple awaited story angles of the manga. The LITTLE SUMMARY for the segment is out. So without any further ado let's jump into the spoilers of One Piece Chapter 1071.

Chapter 1071 of One Piece opens with a cover story featuring Color Spread, where we can see Uta with all the Straw Hat crew. The chapter starts in the Red Line. Real Kuma arrives at Red Port, everyone panicked when they see him. He walks towards the World Government's symbol near the lift that connects the port with Mary Geoise.

- Back to Egghead Island. Stussy comments that it seems Lucci doesn't intend to obey the Marine's order, hewants to attack Luffy and Vegapunk. CPO agerts block all ports and ships on Egghead Island. Lucci is very angry.

- Lucci: "I don't recognize Straw Hat as Yonkou!!" In the lab, all Vegapunks finish packing all they need (we can see just normal bags). The 7 of them will board the Sunny together (but we don't see Atlas in this chapter).

- Edison says there's one more person on Egghead Island that can help them. However, Edison is reluctant to contact that person since if he helps them, he can't stay on Egghead Island and will be hunted down by World Government as well. However, real Vegapunk decides to call "that person".

- The "mysterious person" speaks to Vegapunk in polite terms (we only see his/her face covered in shadow while he/she talks by Den Den Mushi). Vegapunk seems confident that this "mysterious person" can take care of the CPO while they get away of the island.

- Mysterious person: "I've been waiting for your order. Of course will help!!" Suddenly, the "Frontier Dome" disappears although no one in the control room did anything. Lucci wonders if this is a trap, Stussy seems confused too. CPO uses "Ceppou" to approach the lab (only Lucci, Kaku and Stussy, all Seraphim stay with CPO agents). Pythagoras turns the "Frontier Dome" back, but CPO are already inside.

- CPO sees the Thousand Sunny at the entrance of the Labophase, and Lucci orders Kaku to destroy the ship.

- Kaku is about to destroy the Thousand Sunny with "Rankyaku" but Zoro wakes up and blocks the attack. Zoro and Kaku's fight lasts around 3 panels, but Kaku looks panicked.

- Luffy, Chopper and Jinbe reunite with the crew (Bonney is not with them). Robin realizes that real Vegapunk disappears. Cut to another place of the lab, we can see that Bonney is chasing real Vegapunk. Bonney attacks Vegapunk but he begs her to listen. Vegapunk says he can't turn Kuma back but there's a reasonbehind it.

- Cut to Kid's crew, they are approaching to Elbaf. We see a massive island silhouette in the mist. Kid is very excited.

- Kid: "Elbaf...!!" Cut now to "Marine Base G-14". Vice Admiral Doll is arguing with someone on Den Den Mushi. She says all ships must head to Egghead Island now, they can't spend their forces anywhere else rigth now.

- The person she is speaking to is Garp. Garp: "I've just arrived!!" Doll: "What!?" In the last page of the chapter, Garp's ship arrives at G-14 port.delmeppo and Hibari are crying in the port. Garp: "Get on Helmeppo!!

- Lets go beat up those pirates and rescue Koby!!!"

We will keep you updated with more spoilers and raw scans on One Piece 1071 as soon as it comes. However, we recommend that all fans read the One Piece manga after it is released on official platforms. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for updates on more manga series.

Also Read: Demon Slayer Season 3 gearing up for April 2023 release! Get all latest updates