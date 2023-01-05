Stephen Amell's Oliver Queen to make Arrowverse return for 'The Flash' final Season

It seems like Oliver Queen aka The Green Arrow, who has been dead in DC's Arrowverse shows, will be making a return for the ninth and final season of 'The Flash' TV series. According to Variety, an American media company, Stephen Amell, the actor who plays the role of Green Arrow, will appear in episode 909 of 'The Flash'. He will appear alongside previously announced guests David Ramsey, Keiynan Lonsdale, and Sendhil Ramamurthy.

It was Oliver who originally launched Barry Allen on his heroic path. That's why everyone on Team Flash felt so strongly that it was important to create a full-circle moment with Oliver's return in the final season of 'The Flash,'" said the show's executive producer Eric Wallace. He added, "It's all to say 'thank you' to everyone for watching and supporting our show throughout nine wonderful years. We absolutely cannot wait for everyone to see Grant and Stephen saving the world together again," reported Variety.

The 13-episode final season's production was scheduled to start in September 2022, with the season set to debut in 2023. 'The Flash', which started its run in 2014, will be The CW's longest-running show in the history of the network follwoing Season 9's completion.

Grant Gustin leads the cast as the titular character. He's joined by Jesse L. Martin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton, and Brandon McKnight, as per Variety. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)