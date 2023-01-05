One Piece Chapter 1071 spoilers: Key points you should know

One Piece Chapter 1071 will be even more exciting to read. The creator Eiichiro Oda will plot that Kizaru might discover Dr. Vegapunk's whereabouts soon. Different predictions and spoilers are circulating over the internet but according to the summary, Chapter 1071 will mainly feature Kuma traveling to the Red Line; Lucci and Kaku succeed to stop Straw Hats from fleeing; the new contacts of Vegapunk may betray him; Kids reaching Elbaf, updates on Vice Admiral Doll.

The upcoming chapter is titled "A Hero Appears." The color spread image shows Uta with all the Straw Hats crew. The chapter begins in the Red Line. Real Kuma arrives at the Red Port and everyone is panicked to see him. Kuma walked to the World Government's symbol near the lift that connects the port with Mary Geoise.

One Piece Chapter 1071 will not say more about Straw Hats crew who are trying to save Vegapunk. The upcoming chapter will focus on Bartholomew Kuma who finally reaches a previously unknown destination.

The city of Mariejols is located in Red Line where Kuma was imprisoned before being rescued by Sabo and his group. Kuma will meet with his residents in the red harbor. Besides, Luffy and Straw Hats are trying to fulfill their goal to save scientist Dr. Vegapunk. It is still unknown whether One Piece Chapter 1071 succeeds in its goal.

According to One Piece Chapter 1071 spoilers, Vegapunk has completed his packing and is ready to board Thousand Sunny. Vegapunk satellite, Edison suggests that there is only one [person who can help him to escape but he is hesitating to contact him as the person may become the target of the World Government.

Vegapunk will contact the person via a Den Den Mushi. When he contacts Vegapunk realizes that the man is already waiting for him to contact him. Will the man help Vegapunk or he will support Kizaru?

On the other side, Zoro, Kaku and Stussy have arrived on Egghead Island. Stussy comments that it seems Lucci doesn't intend to obey Marine's orders and he wants to attack Luffy and Vegapunk. CPO agents barricade all ports and ships on Egghead Island.

The group will discover Thousand Sunny and Lucci will send Kaku to destroy the ship as they want to spot Straw Hats crews. Kaku's Rankyaku will be easily blocked by a resting Zoro.

One Piece Chapter 1071 will also feature Kid Pirates approaching Giants' island, Elbaf. Elbaf is an island and kingdom in the New World that is inhabited by giants and is considered to be the strongest country in the world due to its army famed for its strength.

In One Piece Chapter 1071, Vice Admiral Doll, the base commander of Marine Headquarters G-14 Branch is arguing with Garp by using Den DenMushi. They are debating on how they will make the ship return to Egghead Island without using any of their forces anywhere else at the moment. Chapter 1071 ends with Garp reaching G-14 port, where he notices Helmeppo and Hibari crying, and he orders them to fight and save Koby.

One Piece Chapter 1071 will release on January 7, 2023, at Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and Manga Plus apps and websites.

