Left Menu

Sidharth Malhotra celebrates birthday on sets of 'Indian Police Force' with Rohit Shetty

Actor Sidharth Malhotra celebrated his birthday on the sets of his upcoming action series 'Indian Police Force', on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 17-01-2023 08:13 IST | Created: 17-01-2023 08:13 IST
Sidharth Malhotra celebrates birthday on sets of 'Indian Police Force' with Rohit Shetty
Sidharth Malhotra (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Sidharth Malhotra celebrated his birthday on the sets of his upcoming action series 'Indian Police Force', on Monday. Taking to Instagram, Sidharth shared a video which he captioned, "Had the best on set B'day with this amazing team of IPF, big love back at you guys."

In the video, the 'Ittefaq' actor could be seen blowing the candles and cutting the cake with director Rohit Shetty and actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra by his side. In another video, Sidharth could be seen with Rohit on the series sets which he captioned, "Thank u to the warmest team of IPF @itsrohitshetty sir for this sugar rush."

The 'Shershaah' actor rang into his 38th birthday on Monday, several Bollywood celebs including his rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani poured in heartfelt wishes for the actor. Talking about 'Indian Police Force', the upcoming action series will premiere exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the series also stars Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty Kundra in the lead roles. The 'Golmaal Returns' director, recently sustained an injury on his hand during the shoot of the 'Indian Police Force' at the Ramoji Film City, on the city's outskirts.

He was later discharged from the hospital. The official streaming date of 'Indian Police Force' is still awaited.

Apart from this, Sidharth will also be seen in an upcoming action thriller film 'Mission Majnu' opposite Rashmika Mandanna which will premiere exclusively on the OTT platform Netflix. He also has producer Karan Johar's action film 'Yodha' in his kitty alongside Disha Patani in his kitty. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swiggy delivery agent dies after falling off building escaping dog's attack

Swiggy delivery agent dies after falling off building escaping dog's attack

India
2
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
3
Here's what an underwater volcanic eruption sounds like | Listen

Here's what an underwater volcanic eruption sounds like | Listen

 Global
4
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy launches USSF-67 mission from Florida

SpaceX's Falcon Heavy launches USSF-67 mission from Florida

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Unforgettable Romance: 2023 Top Tour and Travel Destinations for Couples

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023