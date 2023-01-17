How Tribrid will Drive PC Penetration in India in 2023

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) After experiencing a turbulent period of global lockdown for two years, the world has resumed normalcy. People are travelling for holidays and business conferences like never before. Hybrid work culture (work from home and office) was a boon during the pandemic and offered flexibility to employees and companies. However, with the advent of increased mobility and the trend of business-on-the-go, Tribrid (work from home, office and work on the go) will significantly influence the technology consumption of users. With the increased demand for different devices and solutions for different work scenarios, Tribrid will drive PC consumption in 2023. In the modern business world, the lines between personal time and office hours are blurring. In addition to that the new phenomenon of business-on-the-go has increased the demand for travel-complainant PC solutions to enable people to stay connected and offer output on the go. For an office PC/laptops are suitable, for home laptops and notebooks serve the purpose. Whereas for tablets, detachable are convenient for travel. Users require lightweight yet high-performing devices that are easy to operate during travel hustles. Portable hard drives and USB On-The-Go (USB OTG) make computing easy on the go. Headsets with active noise cancellation are ideal for virtual meetings in chaotic places. This entire portfolio of Tribrid computing devices will drive the demand for PCs and related hardware. We expect Tribrid will aid PC penetration by 20-30 per cent in 2023. Tribrid will also boost the demand for PC accessories, TFTs, networking and Wi-Fi devices. Going forward it will not be a surprise to see users switching between devices for different work needs. Desktops are best for critical and heavy workloads; laptops give the power of mobility. Whereas, tablets aid in quick response to an important email. Likewise, the devices for entertainment purposes like gaming and streaming will also change according to the user experience. Desktops and consoles are the preferred choices of professional gamers, while amateur gamers go for laptops and mobiles. It offers IT hardware brands and the entire IT channel ecosystem an opportunity to develop customised technology solutions for different work consumption needs of users. This article is written by Mr. Rajesh Goenka, CEO - Rashi Peripherals Limited. Rajesh Goenka is responsible for strategizing and executing innovative sales and marketing initiatives at Rashi Peripherals Limited. He is instrumental in a consistent 20+% CAGR at RP tech for the past 20 years. He is also credited for building strongest and diverse team of 400+ sales and marketing professionals. He is the recipient of many coveted awards for his exemplary contribution to the growth of the IT channel business including the Enterprise IT Global CMO Award 2020, VAR India CMO Award 2019 and Times Now Award of Marketing Excellence 2018. Incorporated in 1989, Rashi Peripherals Limited is one of the leading value-added national distribution partners for global technology brands in India for ICT products. As of June 30, 2022, the Company had a network of 50 branches and 50 service centres that cater to over 8,000+ channel partners in 730 locations across India. For more information about Rashi Peripherals, visit www.rptechindia.com.

