RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat to Lead 'New Horizons' Lecture Series in Mumbai
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is set to address influential figures at a lecture series in Mumbai, as part of the centennial celebrations of the Hindutva organization. The two-day event will be held at Nehru Centre with a focus on social transformation and feature prominent personalities across various fields.
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat is poised to deliver a significant address to eminent personalities from multiple sectors during a lecture series in Mumbai on February 7-8. Organizers announced the event as part of the centenary celebration of the Hindutva organization.
The two-day lecture event, titled 'New Horizons,' will take place at the Nehru Centre in Worli, marking the final segment of a four-city tour that included stops in New Delhi, Bengaluru, and Kolkata.
Arjun Chandekar, RSS Kokan Prant Sanghchalak, revealed that diverse professionals from fields such as industry, cinema, arts, and science have been invited, reflecting a growing public engagement with RSS initiatives since its inception in 1925.
