Left Menu

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat to Lead 'New Horizons' Lecture Series in Mumbai

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is set to address influential figures at a lecture series in Mumbai, as part of the centennial celebrations of the Hindutva organization. The two-day event will be held at Nehru Centre with a focus on social transformation and feature prominent personalities across various fields.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-01-2026 20:06 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 20:06 IST
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat to Lead 'New Horizons' Lecture Series in Mumbai
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh
  • Country:
  • India

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat is poised to deliver a significant address to eminent personalities from multiple sectors during a lecture series in Mumbai on February 7-8. Organizers announced the event as part of the centenary celebration of the Hindutva organization.

The two-day lecture event, titled 'New Horizons,' will take place at the Nehru Centre in Worli, marking the final segment of a four-city tour that included stops in New Delhi, Bengaluru, and Kolkata.

Arjun Chandekar, RSS Kokan Prant Sanghchalak, revealed that diverse professionals from fields such as industry, cinema, arts, and science have been invited, reflecting a growing public engagement with RSS initiatives since its inception in 1925.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judicial Blockade: A Shield for Journalistic Freedom

Judicial Blockade: A Shield for Journalistic Freedom

 Global
2
Torrential Downpour Claims Lives in Greece

Torrential Downpour Claims Lives in Greece

 Greece
3
Putin Comments on Trump's Greenland Ambitions

Putin Comments on Trump's Greenland Ambitions

 Global
4
Wall Street Rallies as Greenland Deal Avoids Tariff War

Wall Street Rallies as Greenland Deal Avoids Tariff War

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026