Guj: Woman injured in attack rescued by neighbours from locked house

A woman who was attacked and injured by an unidentified person was rescued from a locked house by her neighbours in Gujarat's Anand district on Sunday, police said. The woman and a man had moved into a rented house in Kacchiyapol locality of Umreth town on Saturday, Deputy Superintendent of Police J N Panchal said.

''On Sunday afternoon, neighbours heard the victim crying for help from the house, which was locked from the outside. They forced open the door and found her bleeding with cut injuries,'' the official said.

An ambulance was called to take the injured woman, who is in her 20s, to a hospital, he said.

It appears that the man who moved in with the victim had allegedly attacked her with a sharp weapon and fled after locking her in, the official said.

According to the houseowner, the couple had just moved into the house yesterday. It is unclear if the duo were married or in a live-in relationship, he said.

The woman was first taken to a hospital in Nadiad, and was later shifted to Ahmedabad for treatment, he said.

''We have not established the identity of the couple as yet. The victim has suffered cuts on her neck inflicted with a sharp weapon,'' the official said.

