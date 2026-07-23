ILO and China Strengthen Labour Cooperation in Zambia

The International Labour Organization (ILO) and the Chinese Embassy in Zambia have agreed to deepen cooperation on labour issues, with both sides highlighting the importance of safe workplaces, stronger dialogue between employers and workers, and responsible business practices that support Zambia's economic development.

During a courtesy meeting in Lusaka, ILO Country Office Director for Zambia and Malawi Wellington Chibebe met Chinese Ambassador to Zambia Han Jing to discuss practical ways of improving labour relations and creating healthier, more productive workplaces across Chinese-owned enterprises operating in the country.

Focus on safer workplaces and stronger labour relations

The discussions covered a wide range of workplace issues, including improving communication between employers and employees, raising awareness of occupational safety and health standards, addressing language barriers, strengthening labour inspections and tackling misinformation surrounding Chinese-owned businesses in Zambia.

Chibebe praised China's continued partnership with the ILO and recognised the country's contribution to Zambia through investment, infrastructure projects, employment opportunities and skills development. He said economic growth should always be accompanied by decent work, respect for labour rights and social justice, adding that collaboration between all stakeholders remains essential for achieving those goals.

He also stressed that social dialogue is one of the most effective ways to prevent workplace disputes, build trust and create inclusive working environments where employers, workers and government can work together for shared success.

Workplace safety featured prominently during the meeting, with Chibebe calling for stronger awareness, training and compliance with occupational safety and health standards to reduce accidents and build a culture of prevention across every sector. He said every worker deserves to return home safely after each working day, making workplace safety a responsibility shared by employers, employees and regulators alike.

China backs responsible business practices

Ambassador Han reaffirmed China's commitment to supporting Zambia's development while encouraging Chinese enterprises to operate responsibly, comply with local labour laws and maintain constructive relationships with their workers and surrounding communities.

He noted that better communication and greater mutual understanding could resolve many workplace challenges, particularly where language and cultural differences create unnecessary barriers between employers and employees. Building stronger trust, he said, would lead to better cooperation and more harmonious workplaces.

The ambassador also addressed public perceptions surrounding Chinese-owned businesses, saying factual and balanced information, supported by open engagement between stakeholders, could help correct misconceptions and strengthen partnerships based on mutual respect.

Commitment to deeper collaboration

Han expressed China's willingness to expand cooperation with the ILO in areas such as occupational safety and health, skills development, labour relations and capacity building, describing these efforts as beneficial for workers, businesses and local communities.

The meeting concluded with both leaders agreeing that continued engagement between governments, employers, workers and international partners will help improve workplace standards while ensuring Zambia's economic growth creates lasting benefits for both employees and businesses.