Coal Remains Core: India Balances Power with Renewable Growth

Coal continues to be essential for India's electricity, supplying around 70% during peak summer. While renewables grow, the government adapts consumption patterns to manage demand. Despite a 12% rise in peak electricity demand due to El Nino, India maintained supply, showcasing progress in energy availability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 14:15 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 14:15 IST
Coal Remains Core: India Balances Power with Renewable Growth
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Coal remains a vital component of India's power infrastructure, even as the nation rapidly expands its renewable energy capacity. According to recent government data, coal-based plants supplied nearly 70% of the country's electricity during peak summer months and about 75% during evening peak demand.

In the Lok Sabha, the Ministry of Power disclosed that coal and lignite plants contributed 69.54% of electricity production from April to June 2026, generating 188.8 GW during non-solar peak times. This underscores coal's ongoing importance in addressing rising demand alongside renewable energy growth.

The government is focusing beyond mere capacity expansion, urging power companies to adopt energy-efficient measures to streamline consumption patterns. Distribution firms are encouraged to promote energy-saving practices, optimize cooling and pumping, and shift demand for electric vehicles and agriculture to daytime hours.

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