Coal Remains Core: India Balances Power with Renewable Growth
Coal continues to be essential for India's electricity, supplying around 70% during peak summer. While renewables grow, the government adapts consumption patterns to manage demand. Despite a 12% rise in peak electricity demand due to El Nino, India maintained supply, showcasing progress in energy availability.
Coal remains a vital component of India's power infrastructure, even as the nation rapidly expands its renewable energy capacity. According to recent government data, coal-based plants supplied nearly 70% of the country's electricity during peak summer months and about 75% during evening peak demand.
In the Lok Sabha, the Ministry of Power disclosed that coal and lignite plants contributed 69.54% of electricity production from April to June 2026, generating 188.8 GW during non-solar peak times. This underscores coal's ongoing importance in addressing rising demand alongside renewable energy growth.
The government is focusing beyond mere capacity expansion, urging power companies to adopt energy-efficient measures to streamline consumption patterns. Distribution firms are encouraged to promote energy-saving practices, optimize cooling and pumping, and shift demand for electric vehicles and agriculture to daytime hours.
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