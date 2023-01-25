Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Episode 4: Everything you need to know

Following the huge success of the first season of the anime series, finally, Tokyo Revengers Season 2 begins airing. Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Episode 4 is the upcoming segment to be released on Sunday, January 28, 2023. Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Episode 4 will show whether Toman and the Black Dragon Gang fight each other.

Hanagaki Takemichi's life story will be continued in Tokyo Revengers season 2. Previous episodes feature Toman's corruption and harassment getting high. Kazutora and Takemichi meet Naoto who also supports stopping Toman's corruption. Takemichi teams up with Chifuyu to save this tragic timeline and prevent the future.

Episode 3 titled ‘Stand Alone’ shows Taiju Shiba planning to kill Takemichi when Hakkai offered to join his brother’s gang in exchange for him sparing Takemichi’s life. Later he came to know that Hakkai wants him to kill Taiju because he will be to be the 11th leader of the Black Dragon Gang.

When he wakes up he finds Mizo Mid Five has joined Toman. Chifuyu explains to him everything about time-traveling and alternate futures. Toman may face big trouble if Taiju Saiba led the gang Black Dragon. Plus all the members of the gang especially the murder squad are psychos.

To save Kazutora Hanemiya, Toman previously defeated the ninth-generation Black Dragon Gang but now the scenario is different since Taiju is the leader of the gang. Takemichi reveals everything about traveling from the future to save his girlfriend. Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Episode 4 will show Mitsuya meeting Taiju. Mitsuya does not make a deal with Taiju that he can allow Hakkai to join on the condition that Yuzuha will no longer work for the Black Dragons, nor will Taiju be allowed to assault her.

Tokyo Revengers S2 Ep4 will release on January 28, 2023, at 10.08 am AM PST. It will also drop at different times worldwide so that global audiences can go through it at their convenient times. Tokyo Revengers Season 2 will be broadcast on Disney+ and Hulu.

Pacific Standard Time: 10.08 am, (Saturday, January 28)

Eastern Standard Time: 1.08 pm, (Saturday, January 28)

Greenwich Mean Time: 6.08 pm, (Saturday, January 28)

Central European Time: 7.08 pm, (Saturday, January 28)

Indian Standard Time: 11.30 pm, (Saturday, January 28)

Philippine Standard Time: 2.08 am, (Sunday, January 28)

Japanese Standard Time: 2.08 am, (Sunday, January 29)

Australia Central Standard Time: 4.38 am, (Sunday, January 29)

