Ray Stevenson replaces Kevin Spacey in epic drama '1242: Gateway to the West'

ANI | Updated: 26-01-2023 15:35 IST | Created: 26-01-2023 15:35 IST
Ray Stevenson. (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

'Thor' and 'RRR' star Ray Stevenson has bagged the lead role in the movie '1242: Gateway to the West' after Kevin Spacey exited the historical drama last year amid sexual assault charges in the U.K, reported by The Hollywood Reporter. Directed by Peter Soos, the '1242' cast also includes Eric Roberts, Christopher Lambert, Neil Stuke and Genevieve Florence.

"The film is looking simply epic and will be very well positioned due to Ray Stevenson's amazing role in RRR, as well as the political background of the war between Russia and Ukraine," Alperin told the Hollywood Reporter in a statement. Carlos Alperin of Galloping Entertainment is entrusted with selling of the global rights of the film at the European Film Market in Berlin. Alperin added that, the shoot of '1242..' in Hungary has been going on for 30 days and will take another 15 days to complete production.

Spacey was featured on the movie poster for '1242' when it was first shopped to international buyers at Cannes in 2022. At that time, the 'House of Cards' star was looking to resume his acting career following #MeToo sexual misconduct allegations that derailed his TV and film roles. Spacey was formally charged in May with five counts of sexual assault in the U.K. The two-time Oscar winner pleaded not guilty at London's Old Bailey in July. Spacey, in late 2022, was handed an additional seven sexual-offence charges in the U.K., bringing the total to 12, reported by Hollywood Reporter.

Alperin added that '1242...' won't be delivered to buyers until December, as a high amount of VFX work is still pending. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

