Shruti Haasan shares adorable pic with beau Santanu from her birthday bash

Actor Shruti Haasan shared an adorable picture with her beau Santanu Hazarika from her birthday bash on Friday night.

ANI | Updated: 28-01-2023 10:54 IST | Created: 28-01-2023 10:54 IST
Santanu Hazarika, Shruti Haasan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Shruti Haasan shared an adorable picture with her beau Santanu Hazarika from her birthday bash on Friday night. In the picture posted by Shruti on her Instagram story, both Santanu and her could be seen hugging each other. The 'Gabbar' actor donned a beautiful all-black dress.

A bunch of yellow and black balloons can be seen in the background of the photo with a foil cut-out of 'Happy BDay'. She also shared a selfie on her story which she captioned, "Best Birthday ever. I'm so thankful for the beautiful souls around me."

Shruti frequently treats her fans with her cute couple pictures on her social media. On the work front, Shruti was recently seen in the Telugu action comedy film 'Waltair Veerayya' alongside actors Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja and Prakash Raj.

Helmed by Bobby Kolli, the film received a decent response from the fans. She will be next seen in director Prashant Neel's upcoming action thriller Pan India film 'Salaar' opposite actor Prabhas.

The official release date of the film is still awaited. On her Bollywood front, Shruti was seen in films like 'Luck', 'Gabbar is Back', 'Behen Hogi Teri', 'Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji', 'D-DAY', 'Welcome Back' and many more. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

