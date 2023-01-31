Entertainment News Roundup: In UK lawsuit, Hollywood star Eva Green says making 'B movie' would ruin career

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

In UK lawsuit, Hollywood star Eva Green says making 'B movie' would ruin career

Hollywood actress Eva Green, who is suing financiers for her fee for a failed film in which she was to star, told a London court on Monday she would not make a career-ending "B movie" that she said was cutting corners in stunt safety and crew pay. The French actress, whose film credits include the James Bond movie "Casino Royale", is suing White Lantern Films and SMC Speciality Finance for the $1 million fee she says is owed over the collapse of the planned independent movie "A Patriot", in which she was to play the lead role as a soldier.

