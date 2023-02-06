Welcome to Demon School Iruma Kun Season 3 Episode 18: Iruma-kun to get a surprise in ‘Baseball Game’

Welcome to Demon School Iruma-kun (Mairimashita! Iruma-kun) is quickly becoming one of the world's most beloved manga. After two hundred chapters, it has been adapted into a successful anime and now Welcome to Demon School Season 3 Episode 18 will be released on February 18, 2023. The season is showing Iruma-kun on his journey through Demon School, as he discovers new secrets and makes unforgettable friends along the way.

The story follows, Iruma Suzuki, a 14-year-old human boy who had a rough upbringing with parents too selfish to care for him, but his luck changed when he was sold off to the demon Sullivan. Far from being an unfortunate fate though, Iruma is enrolled in Babyls School where he has never felt more at home thanks to newfound friends Alice Asmodeus and Clara Valac. What seemed like an unfair shift of fortune could be the start of something remarkable!

With the end of festivals at Demon School fast approaching, Iruma-kun and his classmates are now facing their greatest challenge yet: a game of baseball in Welcome to Demon School Iruma Kun Season 3 Episode 18. But as they prepare to take the field, what hidden surprises await them? Demon School! Iruma-kun Season 3 Episode 18 is titled "Baseball Game." The spoilers for the new episode are yet to be out.

You can follow Crunchyroll to stream Welcome To Demon School Iruma Kun Season 3 Episode 18. The anime is also available on Muse Asia's Youtube Channel.

Demon School! Iruma-kun S3 E18 will show Naphula’s struggle to save the plant and collect a magic vast for it. Episode 17 shows watering the strange Leaf, Naphula started a chain reaction of events. The plant had special needs - it required lots of magic to grow! Iruma thought about using Ifrit mode before Clara offered her magical Toy Box for assistance with its growth. But in a rather anticlimactic moment, when all was said and done, instead of blooming into something beautiful this mystical plant revealed an unexpected goofy face just as the Festival drew to an end.

Clara and Naphula refuse their points so Iruma and Lied receive 50,000 each. Orobas has announced the winner with 58,000, ending his curse of only reaching second place. However, Orobas is disappointed by this. Jazz suddenly points out that the Leaf is worth 100,000, but the Vase is worth a separate 20,000.

The judges' verdict left Orobas speechless - he and Iruma had tied for first place, with both of them winning 60,000. For the first time in his life, the third place felt like a victory as it finally shattered his curse of always being second best. His envy towards the Misfits was apparent when after reflection he humbly apologized to them.

Ameri uncovered a shocking truth - that Naphula was a student council member and had to be rescued from the vines in order to fulfill his destiny as Young King. With some help from The Leaf, who could speak, Ameri discovered this third task tested character instead of strength or wits. To celebrate his choice, the new king announced an incredible reward for all demons attending!

