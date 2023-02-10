Mirzapur Season 3: Everything you need to know about Indian crime drama before it premieres

Amazon Prime’s most popular Indian web series Mirzapur Season 3 is set to be released sometime in 2023. The performances of the cast members (particularly Pankaj Tripathi’s) were acclaimed by viewers and critics alike. It eventually became the most popular web series throughout the world, followed by Sacred Games.

Hopefully, fans do not have to wait longer for Mirzapur Season 3. It’s over two years fans are waiting for the imminent season.

Spoilers Alert: this article may contain Mirzapur Season 3 spoilers

The actors for the show Mirzapur have been chosen and the people behind the show are getting ready. One of the characters, Guddu Bhaiya, will be very important in the new season. Munna Bhaiya's wife is also a big shot in Uttar Pradesh as she is the Chief Minister there. Currently, not much is known about the third season of Mirzapur, and the dates have not been made official yet. The release date and time for Mirzapur Season 3 will be officially announced soon. On December 5th, a tweet was made saying that the filming for the show had finished and that it would be coming soon.

It is rumored that most of the main cast from the previous seasons will return for Mirzapur Season 3, along with some new actors. However, there may be a few characters that won't return. It is likely that almost all the characters who survived until the end of Season 2 will be back in the third season.

Vikrant Massey, who played Bablu in the last two seasons of Mirzapur, has announced his farewell from the cast. Divyendu Sharma's Munna Tripathi, who was widely disliked, met his end in the second season when he was shot in the chest during the finale. Other notable departures from the cast include Kulbhushan Kharbanda as Bauji Tripathi and Shriya Pilgaonkar as Sweety Gupta.

Ali Fazal (played Guddu Bhaiya) has expressed excitement about returning for Season 3, indicating that he will be part of the cast. Another standout character from the Season 2 was Golu, played by Shweta Tripathi. She also received acclaim for her performance in the "Mirzapur" Season 2 cast.

The cast expected to return in the "Mirzapur" Season 3 includes Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Rasika Dugal, Shriya Pilgaonka, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Vikrant Massey, Vijay Varma, Harshita Gaur, and Isha Talwar.

Some of the Season 3 of Mirzapur's plotlines have been made public and are currently making the rounds online. Although there has been no official word, we may predict that Season 3 of Mirzapur will feature more bloodshed than its predecessors. To resolve the cliffhangers from Season 2, it will present several different story strands.

Fans of Mirzapur may see to see Kaleen Bhaiya's revenge, Madhuri Yadav utilizing her power as the Chief Minister, the wedding of Dimpy and Robin, the future of Beena Tripathi, and the death of one of Dadda Tyagi's sons in Season 3. Read here to get the detailed plotlines of Mirzapur Season 3.

