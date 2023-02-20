Left Menu

Emma Mackey leaving Netflix's 'Sex Education' after season 4

Actor Emma Mackey has revealed that she wont returning for the potential fifth season of Netflixs popular series Sex Education. The actor, who recently finished filming for the fourth season of the show, shared the news at the BAFTAs where she won the Rising Star Award .

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 20-02-2023 11:28 IST | Created: 20-02-2023 11:25 IST
Emma Mackey leaving Netflix's 'Sex Education' after season 4
Emma Mackey Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Emma Mackey has revealed that she won't returning for the potential fifth season of Netflix's popular series ''Sex Education''. The actor, who recently finished filming for the fourth season of the show, shared the news at the BAFTAs where she won the Rising Star Award . ''Season 5? I’ve just finished the fourth one last week! No, I don’t think I’ll be in season 5. I’ve said goodbye to Maeve,'' she told RadioTimes. Mackey is not the only ''Sex Education'' star exiting from the series after Season 4. Ncuti Gatwa recently wrapped filming his character of Eric. Netflix is yet to announce the premiere date for ''Sex Education'' season 4. The show, written and created by Laurie Nunn, centres on Otis (Asa Butterfield), an insecure teenager, and his mother, Jean (Gillian Anderson), a sex therapist.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to submit Starlink data; Japan aborts launch of flagship H3 rocket moments before lift off and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to s...

 Global
2
GAIL imitates Reliance with US ethane plans

GAIL imitates Reliance with US ethane plans

 India
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to submit Starlink data; Scientists grow sea stars in lab to understand mass die-off along Pacific Coast and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to s...

 Global
4
India's forex reserves saw steepest weekly decline in over 11 months

India's forex reserves saw steepest weekly decline in over 11 months

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Dark World of Hacking: Unveiling the Secrets

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023