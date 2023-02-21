The Curse of Oak Island Season 10 Episode 14: Breakthroughs and lifelong dreams fulfilled

The reality series The Curse of Oak Island on the History Channel has piqued the interest of audiences with its numerous discoveries. Since its debut in 2017, this show about treasure hunting has garnered a massive following of viewers from all over the world.

The series is about the treasure hunt led by brothers Marty and Rick Lagina, who are searching for the rumored treasure or historical artifacts that are believed to be on Oak Island. With the help of scientific evidence, the treasure-hunting team has gradually come closer to the goal, which is to uncover the mysteries of Oak Island in Nova Scotia.

The tenth season of The Curse of Oak Island is currently being aired on the History Channel, and viewers are eagerly anticipating the release of episode 14. It will be fascinating to see what strategies the Lagina brothers and their team will employ next to achieve their goal of solving the 226-year-old mystery of Oak Island.

In the last episode of The Curse of Oak Island, the team was seen making preparations to send an undercover partner into the Money Pit for the first time. However, a new theory emerged soon after, suggesting that the Nolan Cross could hold the key to the secret location and unlocks the mystery they are trying to solve.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 10 Episode 14 will release on February 21, 2023. The episode is titled” Getting the Shaft.”

In The Curse of Oak Island S10 Ep14, the team receives exciting news when new scientific evidence helps them to narrow down the location of the gold signature in the Money Pit. This breakthrough is the result of all the scientific evidence they have collected throughout their treasure-hunting journey. Furthermore, viewers will be thrilled to witness Rick's lifelong dream come true when he finally gets to explore the secrets buried deep under Oak Island. This is an episode not to be missed by fans of the show who have been following the Lagina brothers and their team's adventures.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 10 Episode 14 will make its debut on the History Channel on February 21, 2023. In addition, viewers can also download the popular show from various online platforms, including Google Play Movies, Microsoft Store, and Apple TV. The reality series airs every Tuesday at 9/8c, providing audiences with a weekly dose of excitement as the team gets closer to uncovering the mysteries of Oak Island. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more updates on History Channel shows.

