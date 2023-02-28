Boruto Episode 290 preview: Code's plot against Konoha revealed

The popular Japanese anime and manga, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is currently featuring the exciting Code arc, which has drawn in fans with its innovative plot and a fresh cast of characters. In the most recent episode, tension runs high within the Konoha village as Code skulks about, eagerly awaiting a chance to strike at Konoha and fulfill the wishes of the Otsutsuki clan. Meanwhile, Kawaki feels powerless without the ability to defend himself or the person he holds most dear Naruto.

Fans of the Japanese anime and manga series, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, are excited for the upcoming Episode 290 titled "Presence." The episode will be released on March 5, 2023, at 5:30 pm Japan time, and will first air on TV Tokyo in Japan. International fans will be able to watch it on streaming channels like Funimation, Crunchyroll, and Hulu.

Pacific Time: 1 am, Sunday, March 5

Central Time: 3 am, Sunday, March 5

Eastern Time: 4 am, Sunday, March 5

British Time: 9 am, Sunday, March 5

Indian Time: 2.30 pm, Sunday, March 5

Australian Time: 7 pm, Sunday, March 5

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 290 preview

The previous episode features a character named Daemon with a lot of power, and how Kawaki was having a hard time fitting in with the Konoha village. This will continue in Boruto Episode 290.

In the preview for Episode 290, Boruto complains about being watched by the sensory Shinobi all the time. Inojin tries to calm him down by saying that it's for the village's protection. But he also mentions that Shinobi who can erase their chakra can't be detected by the sensory unit.

Later, Kawaki learns about erasing chakra and tries to avoid the surveillance guy. Naruto becomes worried when the surveillance guy reports something to him. Eida may have seen this and informed Code, who could use this as an opportunity to attack Kawaki. Shikamaru and Amado also have a conversation about Code's power and what he might do to Konoha.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 289 recap

Kawaki has scary visions of Code attacking him. Amado and Sumire check on Kawaki, but Amado upsets him by saying he needs to become stronger to protect Naruto. Amado suggests Kawaki should get Karma again as a weapon. Eida sees this with her special eyes and tells Code to remove Kawaki from his list of people to kill. Eida introduces Code to his other knight, her brother Daemon. Daemon is immune to Eida's powers and can reflect attacks onto the attackers.

Kawaki gets upset in public and lashes out at Team Shikadai, but they calm him down and tell him he belongs in the Hidden Leaf village. Himawari wants to spar with Boruto, but he's scared of what his Karma could do. Sumire questions Amado's motives, but he explains that Kawaki has Isshiki's powers and they can access them with Karma.

Daemon kills the guards who attacked him, and Naruto goes to retrieve Kawaki. Kawaki feels like he doesn't belong in the Hidden Leaf village, but Naruto comforts him and takes him home. At dinner, Boruto apologizes to Kawaki and gives him his headband as a gift. Himawari asks Kawaki to protect Boruto. Kawaki realizes what he needs to do to protect Naruto and the Hidden Leaf village when he talks to Naruto.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Boruto Naruto anime.

Also Read: Dragon Ball Super Chapter 91 release date and spoilers and more