Left Menu

Brazilian police bust 'Wolf of Wall Street' crime ring in Lisbon

Brazilian police and the Portuguese branch of Interpol have dismantled a criminal network operating a sham company in Lisbon that defrauded thousands of Brazilians in a scheme inspired by the film "The Wolf of Wall Street".

Reuters | Updated: 07-03-2023 23:18 IST | Created: 07-03-2023 23:18 IST
Brazilian police bust 'Wolf of Wall Street' crime ring in Lisbon

Brazilian police and the Portuguese branch of Interpol have dismantled a criminal network operating a sham company in Lisbon that defrauded thousands of Brazilians in a scheme inspired by the film "The Wolf of Wall Street". In a statement, Brazilian police said a Czech national based in Lisbon had opened a call centre and hired hundreds of struggling Brazilian workers living in the Portuguese capital.

They were tasked with calling people in Brazil and convincing them to invest in stocks. The victims' money ended up in company accounts while they were told it had been lost in the market. "Due to despair ... they were encouraged to make new investments in the hope of reversing the loss," police chief Eric Sallum said. "It turns out the new investments also generated losses, creating a snowball."

The investigation found the group had been operating for at least four years, affecting thousands of people, many of whom lost their life savings, and making millions in Brazilian reais. Six leaders of the network were arrested to face fraud and money-laundering charges, bank accounts were frozen and several fake websites were taken down.

There was a "sociopathic atmosphere" at the call centre, which police said mimicked the 2013 blockbuster "The Wolf of Wall Street", based on the memoir of Jordan Belfort, who ended up in prison in the 1990s for defrauding investors out of millions of dollars. Workers were encouraged to watch the movie and replicate the behaviour of the main character played by Leonardo Di Caprio.

"The motto at the company was: think of yourselves and your families, forget the victims," said Sallum.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
NCLT approves Suraksha group's bid for Jaypee Infratech

NCLT approves Suraksha group's bid for Jaypee Infratech

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder therapy; France reports bird flu in foxes near Paris, WOAH says and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

Where the Sun Never Sets: A Guide to the Land of the Midnight Sun

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023