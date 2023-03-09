Left Menu

Actor Satish Kaushik's postmortem to be done at Delhi hospital today

Bollywood actor and director Satish Chandra Kaushik's postmortem will be done at Deen Dayal Hospital in the national capital today.

ANI | Updated: 09-03-2023 09:00 IST | Created: 09-03-2023 09:00 IST
Satish Kaushik (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood actor and director Satish Chandra Kaushik's postmortem will be done at Deen Dayal Hospital in Delhi on Thursday. The Bollywood actor passed away earlier this morning and his body was bought to Deen Dayal Hospital at 5:30 am and has been kept in Deen Dayal Hospital's mortuary.

Kaushik's postmortem will be done at 11 am. His body will be brought to Mumbai after a postmortem is conducted.

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher took to Twitter to announce the sad news earlier this morning. "I know "death is the ultimate truth of this world!" But I never thought in my dreams that I would write this thing about my best friend #SatishKaushik while alive. Such a sudden full stop on a friendship of 45 years!! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH! Om Shanti!" Anupam Kher said in a tweet.

Satish attended the holi bash of Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar in Mumbai. His photos and videos at the party were doing the rounds on the internet. He came to Delhi on Wednesday to attend a close friend's Holi party when he reportedly fell sick. Satish Chandra Kaushik who was born on April 13, 1956, was an actor, director, producer, comedian and screenwriter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

