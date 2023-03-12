Understanding psyche of 75-yr-old is key, says 'Indubala Bhaater Hotel' actress Subhashree

Bengali actress Subhashree Ganguly, who played the character of a 75-year-old woman in the popular web series 'Indubala Bhaater Hotel' (The World of Indubala) at the age of 32, has said that entering the psychological space of an elderly lady was the most challenging aspect of the role.

Ganguly, who was cast as female leads in more than 30 films, said that director Debaloy Bhattacharya's brief and her own inputs helped her make the character relatable to the audience.

'Indubala Bhaater Hotel' follows the journey of Indubala who is forced to sever her roots in Bangladesh, reach India, have a stormy marriage and finally chart a new course with her eatery, winning the customer's hearts with her culinary skills.

"Portraying a 75-year-old going through such a vast experience in life, one who has seen life, the challenge remained how I would enter into her psychological space. This (thought) did not allow me to sleep at night. I was thinking about the character during other works too," said Ganguly.

She said the old age of the character, created by writer Kallol Lahiri in the book 'Indubala Bhaater Hotel', also attracted her to play the role.

Recalling how she got into the skin of the character of Indubala when approached by the director, the actress said the concept of a non-glamorous character has changed now.

"It is a cathartic feeling when a character is conceived, fleshed out and becomes relatable to the audiences,'' Ganguly told PTI in an interview.

Asked about her preparations for a role, she said ''I am a method actor, I follow a certain process. I love to inhabit the zone of my character. I love to reside in that zone before the shoot starts. I keep discussing my character with the director." Ganguly said apart from the tweaks necessary for adapting a book into a web series, the director stuck to the main narrative. "The journey of Indubala is fairly interesting but I don't identify with her character,'' she said. Asked if she was not apprehensive about being typecast in Indubala-type roles as the series has become popular, Ganguly said ''I do not think about being typecast or whether I will do such roles at this age. Choosing a role depends on me.'' After the first four episodes of 'Indubala Bhaater Hotel' started streaming on the OTT platform on March 8, International Women's Day, it attracted rave reviews. The next four episodes will be aired on March 24. Ganguly said that with the change in storytelling technique, the formula-driven, masala genre of movies she had done in the early phase of her career may not be accepted by the present-day audience.

The actress who essayed the female lead character in blockbusters like 'Khoka 420', 'Paran Jai Jaliya Re' and 'Challenge' in the early phase of her career, said: '' The language of cinema has undergone a change worldwide. We are now more exposed to Spanish, French, and Arabic content." With a change in preferences for realistic content, she said she had to evolve as an actor in portrayal of the characters.

In recent years, she has been part of middle-of-the-road films like 'Habji Gabji', 'Parineeta' and 'Boudi Canteen' and others projecting social and contemporary issues.

Asked about her future roles, the multiple award-winning actress said, ''I have been reading several scripts. I wish to portray one role which will drag me from the confines of home. One character which will not allow me to sleep.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)