Korean star Park Bo-gum makes Instagram debut

South Korean star Park Bo-gum, known for K-dramas such as ''Love in the Moonlight'', ''Reply 1988'' and ''Encounter'', is now on Instagram.

Park's profile name reads 'bogummy' and the page has already garnered over 1,41,000 followers.

According to Korean media reports, Park's verified Instagram account was first discovered by fans last month, which was private at the time.

On Thursday, the privacy setting of the page was changed to public. The 29-year-old actor is yet to share his first post on Instagram. Park, who returned from his mandatory military service in February 2022, also has a verified Twitter account. His credits also include films such as ''Blind'', ''A Hard Day'', and ''Seo Bok''.

