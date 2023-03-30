Left Menu

Korean star Park Bo-gum makes Instagram debut

Park, who returned from his mandatory military service in February 2022, also has a verified Twitter account.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2023 18:22 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 18:22 IST
Korean star Park Bo-gum makes Instagram debut

South Korean star Park Bo-gum, known for K-dramas such as ''Love in the Moonlight'', ''Reply 1988'' and ''Encounter'', is now on Instagram.

Park's profile name reads 'bogummy' and the page has already garnered over 1,41,000 followers.

According to Korean media reports, Park's verified Instagram account was first discovered by fans last month, which was private at the time.

On Thursday, the privacy setting of the page was changed to public. The 29-year-old actor is yet to share his first post on Instagram. Park, who returned from his mandatory military service in February 2022, also has a verified Twitter account. His credits also include films such as ''Blind'', ''A Hard Day'', and ''Seo Bok''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit today: Watch live

(Updated) SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit toda...

 Global
2
Sun emits powerful X-class solar flare; NASA telescope captures event

Sun emits powerful X-class solar flare; NASA telescope captures event

 Global
3
BRIEF-Aramco JV Hapco Breaks Ground On New Refinery And Petrochemical Complex In Panjin, China

BRIEF-Aramco JV Hapco Breaks Ground On New Refinery And Petrochemical Comple...

 Saudi Arabia
4
Fresh Water scarcity is real - Privilege for few- Water investment only pragmatic approach: Entrepreneurs: Paresh Ghelani and Jay Patel

Fresh Water scarcity is real - Privilege for few- Water investment only prag...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Mobility: The Key to a Greener Future

Looking Ahead: Predictions for the Business and Economic Landscape in 2023

The Future of Climate Change: How Science and Technology are Shaping Our Response in 2023

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023