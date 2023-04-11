Left Menu

Disha Patani, Kunal Kemmu wish 'Malang' director Mohit Suri on his birthday

Actors Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu, on Tuesday, took to their social media handles and extended heartfelt birthday wishes to the 'Malang' director Mohit Suri.

ANI | Updated: 11-04-2023 12:41 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 12:41 IST
Disha Patani, Kunal Kemmu wish 'Malang' director Mohit Suri on his birthday
Disha Patani, Mohit Suri, Kunal Kemmu (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actors Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu, on Tuesday, took to their social media handles and extended heartfelt birthday wishes to the 'Malang' director Mohit Suri. Taking to Instagram, Disha shared a throwback picture from the sets of 'Malang' which she captioned, "Happiest B'day @mohitsuri. Thank you for being an anchor in my journey!! You bring the best out of me. Love you."

Kunal, on the other hand, shared a fan-made collage picture on his story and wrote, "Happy Birthday Mohito." Kunal and Disha collaborated with director Mohit Suri in the revenge drama film 'Malang' which received a decent response from the audience.

The film was released on Feb 7, 2020, and also starred actors Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles. Mohit is known for his films like 'Awarapan', 'Aashiqui 2', 'Ek Villain', 'Hamari Adhuri Kahani', 'Murder 2' and 'Kalyug'.

His last directorial was Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria starrer action thriller film 'Ek Villain Returns' which received mixed reviews from the audience. Mohit confirmed the sequel of his film 'Malang' back in 2020. However further update on the sequel are still awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

 India
2
SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

 United States
3
Romanian prosecutors search devices in Andrew Tate case

Romanian prosecutors search devices in Andrew Tate case

 Romania
4
Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of the Red Planet

Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Nano-Revolution: Advancing Sensor Fabrication for a Better World

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How Cutting-Edge Imaging Tech Can Save Lives by Detecting Diseases Early

Thirst for Change: Exploring the Global Impact of Clean Water and Sanitation Efforts

Land for All: How Tech is Creating an Inclusive Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023