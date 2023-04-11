Netflix orders 'Stranger Things' anime series

Left Menu

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 11-04-2023 13:22 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 13:21 IST
Representative image of Stranger Things. (Image Source: Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Netflix is expanding the world of ''Stranger Things'' with an upcoming anime series.

According to entertainment news outlet Variety, Netflix announced the show on Monday but didn't provide any details of the project, including its title.

The anime series comes from Eric Robles, who earlier created animated shows such as ''Random! Cartoons'', ''Fanboy & Chum Chum'' and ''Glitch Techs''. It is backed by Flying Bark Productions.

''We’ve always dreamed of an animated ‘Stranger Things’ in the vein of the Saturday morning cartoons that we grew up loving, and to see this dream realised has been absolutely thrilling,'' ''Stranger Things'' creators Matt and Ross Duffer said in a statement.

''We couldn’t be more blown away by what Eric Robles and his team have come up with — the scripts and artwork are incredible, and we can’t wait to share more with you! The adventure continues...'' they added.

Since its debut in 2016, ''Stranger Things'' emerged as one of the top series from the streaming giant.

Created by the Duffer Brothers, the show is set in the 1980s and takes a look at the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, where a secret government lab accidentally opens a door to another dimension referred to as the Upside Down.

The show features an ensemble cast of Winona Ryder, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery and others.

The show will conclude with its upcoming fifth season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

