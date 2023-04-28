Arthdal Chronicles Season 2: Shin Se-kyung completes filming, (plus EXO’s Suho joins cast)

Arthdal Chronicles is an epic fantasy series that premiered in 2019 on tvN, and it quickly became a hit among K-drama fans. The show's intricate world-building and deep mythology set in the Bronze Age mythical land of Arth captivated viewers, and they eagerly awaited the announcement of a second season. The wait was finally over when tvN announced the second season in February 2020. Arthdal Chronicles Season 2 was titled Aramun's Sword: Arthdal Chronicles and it promised to be an even more exciting journey than the first season.

However, the production of Aramun's Sword: Arthdal Chronicles was delayed due to the pandemic, and the show's release was pushed back. Despite the setbacks, the production company announced in April that they were once again preparing for the show. Finally, on August 2022, the filming for Arthdal Chronicles Season 2 got underway after various setbacks.

One of the new additions to the cast for Season 2 is actress Shin Se-kyung, who plays Tan Ya, the Wahan clan's heir apparent. Shin Se-kyung's character is expected to take the Wahan clan's place as one of Arthdal's most powerful leaders once she assumes that position. The talented actress finished filming her part on April 4, 2023 and shared behind-the-scenes photos on her Instagram account. In the photos, Shin Se-kyung is seen posing with the show's director Cho and other cast and crew members.

Lee Joon-gi, who plays the adult version of Eun Seom, the king of the East, and worked with Shin Se-kyung in the drama, praised her work, saying, "You did a great job. Such a great actress~!!!". Kim Ok-vin, who plays Tae Al-ha, Ta-gon's political advisor and lover, also congratulated Shin Se-kyung, saying, "You worked hard".

The returning stars of the show include Jang Dong-gun, who plays Ta-gon, the militaristic leader of the Arthdal Kingdom, and Kim Ok-bin, who plays Tae Al-ha, his political advisor and lover. Shin Joo-hwan will also reprise his role as Dal-sae, Eun-best seom's friend.

Moreover, the show promises a special appearance by EXO's leader, Suho, adding to the excitement of fans. Suho made his acting debut in 2015 with a supporting role before finally rising to fame with his role in 'Rich Man'. His role in the said drama solidified his position as a multi-talented artist in the Korean entertainment industry.

OMG, looks like junmyeon will make a special appearance on Arthdal Chronicles 2?!??! pic.twitter.com/QdoKhsZnCO — 𝗬𝗨 ♡ (@yu_myeon) April 27, 2023

Aramun's Sword: Arthdal Chronicles is set about eight years after Tagon (Jang Dong-gun) took the throne, and it is expected to build on the deep mythology and world-building established in Season 1. The show's storyline promises to be an enthralling journey for viewers as power struggles and love affairs intertwine, and the citizens of Arthdal fight to maintain their hold on the kingdom. The first stills of Lee Joon-gi and Shin Se-kyung from Aramun's Sword: Arthdal Chronicles have already been released, adding to the anticipation for the show's release.

The exact premiere date for Arthdal Chronicles Season 2 is yet to be announced. We will keep you updated as soon as we get anything new on the K-drama. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the South Korean series.

