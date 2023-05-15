Left Menu

India committed to promoting cultural dialogues with different countries: Reddy

Noting that culture plays an important role in global policy-making, Union minister G Kishan Reddy on Monday said that India is committed to promoting cultural dialogues with different countries.

Reddy was speaking at the delegate-level deliberations of the second meeting of the G20 Culture Working Group here. Reddy, the Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and DoNER, was present along with Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, at the inaugural session of the meeting.

''Culture plays an important role in global policy-making as it leads to more inclusive and sustainable solutions to address contemporary challenges. In this light, the G20 Culture Working Group plays a pivotal role in fostering collaboration and promoting dialogue among members,'' Reddy said.

He said India is committed to promoting cultural dialogue, encouraging shared learning, and strengthening cooperation among members, while also giving due consideration to the unique cultural contexts and heritage of each nation.

''By pursuing a collective vision, we aim to create a more equitable and culturally aware global policy landscape that acknowledges the immense value of cultural diversity,'' Reddy said.

The Union minister said cultural exchange can contribute to sustainable development by promoting local economies, preserving heritage, and supporting community development. ''It is our duty to build upon the foundation laid by previous presidencies, to ensure that culture remains a key focus in the G20 agenda,'' he said.

Reddy also said that local traditions and knowledge can teach about caring for the environment and using resources wisely. ''People who have lived close to the nature for many years know how important it is to live in balance with the environment. By incorporating their knowledge and practices into modern sustainable development strategies, we can create a more resilient and sustainable future,'' he said.

The minister said the G20 Culture Working Group can significantly advance the current efforts to put culture at the centre of global policy making. ''By working towards this goal, we can foster a more inclusive, equitable, and environment-friendly global community,'' he added.

Addressing the delegates, Nityanand Rai said India is moving towards becoming a prosperous, inclusive and developed nation by the time it completes 100 years of its independence.

Delegates from the G20 members, guest nations, and international organisations participated in the deliberation on priority areas.

A set of cultural experiences have been curated for the delegates through the course of their visit. These include a visit to heritage sites such as the Konark Sun Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and the Udayagiri caves.

