Daughters pay tribute to S.P. Hinduja after death in London

Hinduja Group Chairman S.P. Hinduja will be remembered for his contributions to bringing Indian culture onto the global stage through his work and philanthropy, said the daughters of the businessman in tribute to their father who passed away in London on Wednesday.Shanu and Vinoo Hinduja said their father passed away peacefully being looked after by family members.

PTI | London | Updated: 17-05-2023 21:02 IST | Created: 17-05-2023 21:02 IST
Hinduja Group Chairman S.P. Hinduja will be remembered for his contributions to bringing Indian culture onto the global stage through his work and philanthropy, said the daughters of the businessman in tribute to their father who passed away in London on Wednesday.

Shanu and Vinoo Hinduja said their father passed away peacefully being looked after by family members. UK-based Srichand P (SP) Hinduja, the eldest of the four Hinduja brothers – Gopichand (GP), Prakash and Ashok – had been unwell for some time as it had emerged in recent court hearings in London.

"SP journeyed through life with deep humility and dignity, always seeking to bring people together in a common interest," Shanu and Vinoo said in a joint statement.

"He touched countless lives on his path, and we are forever grateful for the time we cherished with him. Amongst other things, SP will be remembered for his great contributions in bringing India and its culture to the global stage through his work and philanthropic efforts," they said.

They described SP as a loving husband to the late Madhu Hinduja and his late son Dharam Hinduja, a visionary titan of industry and a humanitarian and philanthropist. "SP passed away peacefully this morning, looked after by members of his family and we are at peace knowing that he will be reunited with his beloved wife and son in the afterlife. We will continue to uphold SP's legacy and values. The family asks for privacy at this time for prayer and quiet reflection," the daughters said.

The Hinduja brothers top the tally of Britain's richest families, with an estimated wealth of GBP 28.472 billion in 'The Sunday Times Rich List' last year. Their business interests span across countries and sectors, including hospitality and automotive.

