Prehistoric Planet Season 2: Episode guide, and everything you need to know

The second season of the nature documentary series, "Prehistoric Planet," will premiere on May 22, 2023, exclusively on Apple TV+. This British-American show explores the world of dinosaurs during the Late Cretaceous period, approximately 66 million years ago. Using advanced computer-generated imagery, the series vividly recreates dinosaurs from different regions across the globe. The show's primary goal is to portray dinosaurs as accurately as possible, incorporating the latest findings from paleontological research, including the depiction of feathered dinosaurs.

Prehistoric Planet Season 1

Prehistoric Planet Season 1 takes viewers on a journey through the prehistoric world. Highlights include a male Tyrannosaurus and his offspring braving dangerous waters to feed on a giant turtle, Alcione hatchlings taking their first flight while facing predatory pterosaurs, and Tuarangisaurus searching for gastroliths. The season also features a male Mosasaurus defending his territory, Scaphitid ammonites performing a stunning mating display, and a pregnant Tuarangisaurus giving birth after being protected by her pod. Other stories include clashes among male Dreadnoughtus for mating rights, Velociraptors hunting lizards among sleeping Tarbosaurus, and various dinosaurs gathering around a watering hole. From fierce battles to intriguing behaviors, Season 1 provides a captivating glimpse into the lives of these ancient creatures.

Prehistoric Planet Season 2

Prehistoric Planet Season 2 is a five-episode series that takes us back to the time of dinosaurs, showcasing both the larger and smaller creatures that inhabited that era. The season challenges existing theories about dinosaurs, suggesting they may have been colorful, and explores the debate surrounding the T-rex as a scavenger or predator.

The season kicks off with Episode 1, titled "Island," which will be released on May 22, 2023. In this episode, viewers will be transported to a small island where they witness the monumental display of the giant pterosaur Hatzegopteryx as it reveals its gentler side to attract a mate.

Episode 2, titled "Badlands," will also be released on May 22, 2023. It follows the journey of two young Tarchia as they navigate a scorching desert in search of relief and encounter an adult rival, twice their size, ready to establish dominance.

Episode 3, titled "Swamps," is scheduled for release on May 24, 2023. It takes place in a drought-stricken basin where an old Pachycephalosaurus bull defends its leadership against a young challenger.

The fourth episode, "Oceans," will be released on May 25, 2023. This episode delves into the depths of the water, where the Mosasaurus, the largest predator, lies in wait to ambush unsuspecting prey.

Finally, Episode 5, titled "North America," will be released on May 26, 2023. It focuses on the formidable T. rex, North America's top predator, and its encounters with a giant winged foe.

Each episode of Prehistoric Planet Season 2 offers an immersive exploration of different environments and the fascinating dynamics of prehistoric creatures.

