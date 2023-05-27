Left Menu

Rain and Kim Ha-neul to star in Disney+ drama Scandal of the Hwain Family

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 27-05-2023 12:17 IST | Created: 27-05-2023 12:12 IST
Rain and Kim Ha-neul to star in Disney+ drama Scandal of the Hwain Family
Rain, Kim Ha-neul (Image via Instagram)
  • Country:
  • Korea Rep

Rain and Kim Ha-neul have been officially confirmed as the lead actors for the upcoming Disney+ drama, "Scandal of the Hwain Family." The K-drama, titled "She," revolves around the life of Wan Soo, a woman who dreams of a luxurious life by marrying into the wealthy Hwain group. As the story progresses, Wan Soo develops a connection with the family's bodyguard, Do Yoon, leading to unexpected twists and revelations within the company.

In the drama, Kim Ha-neul portrays He Wan Soo, a highly skilled golfer who attains recognition as the country's best. After marrying the heir of the Hwain Group, she becomes the company's chairman and gains acclaim for her philanthropic endeavors. On the other hand, Rain takes on the role of Do Yoon, a talented graduate from the police university, proficient in martial arts. He purposely joins the Hwain security team to become Wan Soo's personal bodyguard.

Directed by Park Hong Kyun, known for his work on "New Heart," "Queen Seondeok of Silla," and "The Greatest Love," and scripted by Choi Yoon Jung from "Only Love" and "Three Sisters," the series promises an intriguing narrative set in the captivating world of a powerful conglomerate. As the relationship between the two characters from different backgrounds unfolds, viewers can expect excitement and drama to ensue.

Rain, also known as Jung Ji-hoon, is a versatile South Korean artist. He has excelled as a singer, actor, songwriter, dancer, model, producer, and designer. Rain has released multiple albums, including seven in total, and embarked on various concert tours worldwide. He has been featured in several dramas and is married to the renowned Korean actress Kim Tae-hee.

Kim Ha-neul began her professional journey as a model for the esteemed brand STORM. She gained attention for her appearance in Jo Seong Mo's music video for "To Heaven." Kim Ha-neul has since established herself as a respected actress in the Korean entertainment industry, starring in numerous films and dramas throughout her career.

No specific details regarding the release date, number of episodes, or other information have been announced for the upcoming drama, Scandal of the Hwain Family. Keep following Devdiscourse for updates on more South Korean dramas.

Also Read: Son Suk Ku declines Hong Sisters' offer (Plus he joins Kim Da Mi in new K-drama)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine contract; Elon Musk's Neuralink says has FDA approval for study of brain implants in humans and more

Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine...

 Global
2
Foreign Exchange Industry Calls for Clarity on Proposed 20 percent TCS: Seeks Parity with Debit and Credit Cards

Foreign Exchange Industry Calls for Clarity on Proposed 20 percent TCS: Seek...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Danish astronaut flying on SpaceX shuttle warns Europe not to fall behind in space; Elon Musk's Neuralink says has FDA approval for study of brain implants in humans and more

Science News Roundup: Danish astronaut flying on SpaceX shuttle warns Europe...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: France confirms bird flu vaccination after favourable tests; Stars at Cannes take break from red carpet to support AIDS research and more

Health News Roundup: France confirms bird flu vaccination after favourable t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Towards a Sustainable Future: Climate-Smart Agriculture Unveiled

Burning Questions: Exploring the Mysteries of Wildfires

Cheers to Longevity: How Alcohol Can Boost Your Wellbeing (When Enjoyed Wisely)

Wandering Wonderlands: Discovering the Seven Natural Wonders of the World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023