Tirupati Tirumala Devasthanams to celebrate nine-day Brahmotsavam at Haryana's Kurukshetra temple

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) will celebrate a nine-day annual Brahmotsavam of Sri Venkateswara temple at Kurukshetra in Haryana from May 31 to June 8.

TTD, the official custodian of Sri Venkateswara Temple at Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh, has lined up a series of rituals and celebrations for the Brahmotsavam in the northern state.

Beginning with dwajarohanam and pedda sesha vahana on May 31, the nine-day festival will include simha vahana and muthyapu pandiri, mohini avatar and garuda vahana among others, said a TTD press note shared on Sunday.

All vahana sevas will be conducted in the morning between 8 am and 9 am as well as evening between 7.30 pm and 8.30 pm. A swami kalyanotsavam will be held on June 4 evening and Pushpayagam on June 9 evening.

